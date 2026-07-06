Recently I had a discussion with a medical specialist who despaired at the direction her profession is taking. Gone are the days when doctors—whether in private practice or as hospital juniors—were willing to work long hours or remain readily available to their patients. Many younger doctors, she lamented, simply want to punch the clock, finish their shift, and disappear. She spoke of one specialist who had become so tired of taking calls from patients that he simply switched off his phone, leaving treating doctors unable to contact him.

That conversation reminded me of a case from several years ago that was highlighted by Steve Kirsch.

Marsha Gee was an ICU nurse at the University of California, San Diego. When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, she was among the first to volunteer, believing she was doing the right thing. According to her account, she began experiencing serious symptoms within minutes.

Marsha was not only a highly respected ICU nurse but also an accomplished competitive athlete. By the time she arrived home, the left side of her face and head had become numb and tingling, affecting her ear, eye, and entire face. Her left arm became weak. She then developed a high fever accompanied by severe flu-like body aches. Muscle and joint pain unlike anything she had previously experienced left her weak and restless.

Within days, Marsha said she had to crawl to the bathroom because of nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, vertigo, low blood pressure, and the constant sensation that she was about to faint. Unable to eat, she lost 10 pounds during the first week and developed brain fog.

Debilitating headaches followed, and within a few weeks she had lost 20 pounds. According to her account, these were only some of more than 70 symptoms and conditions she ultimately experienced.

Readers can find more details of Marsha’s story in Steve Kirsch’s article.

This raises important questions about how medicine responds when patients report unexpected outcomes, often it’s a poor response. During the pandemic, millions of people reported adverse experiences following vaccination. Instead of treating all these reports seriously, patients were often disrespected.

Unfortunately, concerns about modern medicine extend beyond the pandemic. Increasingly, one hears stories of disappointing interactions with doctors and healthcare providers. I experienced one myself following a corrective procedure that did not go as expected.