The idea of the body healing from within has stood the test of time. However, we have lost sight of this fact in our modern, high-tech world. The all-encompassing Covid pandemic created false hope and dependency. We forgot about natural immunity–at least the medical profession lost sight of this fact–and put our faith in something so novel, untested, and experimental that defied rationality. We were asked to suspend rationality, and if we were non-compliant, we were to suffer the effects of daring to protest. Bodily autonomy was suddenly an evil concept.

The rollout of the mRNA technology, to be injected into billions of people, was meant to restore people's faith in the magical power of vaccines. We found out this was a false hope, and many started to question other vaccines that were an established protocol. In fact, even doctors began to question the value of and overuse of vaccines.

From its inception, the chiropractic profession has had the concept of internal healing wisdom that heals the body. There was also an attempt to delineate what impedes healing in the body. Medicine's philosophy has been to treat symptoms from the outset: if you have a fever, take an aspirin, cut your finger, suture it, or if your blood pressure is high, artificially lower it. Some of those things are sometimes necessary, but it's unhealthy as a way of life.

Chiropractic, however, is different. The scientific side of healing reflects a curiosity about the necessary healing conditions. D.D. Palmer the originator of the chiropractic profession was looking for the cause of dis-ease, that something that causes a lack of ease or normal function in the body rendering it more susceptible to symptoms and diseases. Ultimately, it was discovered that there are three major factors for dis-ease and the role that chiropractic plays.