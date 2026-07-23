The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
8h

Diversity is overrated. Look at

most all of the other creatures in this world. Birds typically hang out with their own— and i don’t mean just birds with birds. I mean, cardinals hang with cardinals. Seagulls hang with seagulls. Great Blue Herons hang with no one— half the time, and with Great

Blue Herons the other half the time. Sure, wrens wills jump in and eat some seeds with blue jays, but for the most part, it’s like with like. It doesn’t seem that wrens hate seagulls or anything, they just like their own the best. Maybe because their own kind act and react in like manner.

Fish hang out in schools of their open kind, for the most part.

If you put a bunch of horse and cows in a field, the cows stay with their own at least 85% of the time. Same with the horses.

Diversity, in many cases, is forced. It can also be asking for trouble.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t hate Muslims. I hate the idea of being over run by them, and our women being made to wear burkas, our girls being made to marry at 9 years old, being made to worship a “little g” god, girls not being able to have an education and on and on.

I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I just want to hang with my friends, my family, and for the most part, my nationality.

I want to mainly

Reply
Share
Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
7h

“Her position has often been compared with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies.”

Just curious if this post with originally written in between President Trump’s terms, or a typo?

Good post !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture