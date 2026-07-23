I visited Japan last year, and there is much to admire about the country. Despite being the only nation in history to have suffered atomic bomb attacks, Japan has rebuilt itself into one of the safest, cleanest, and most orderly societies in the world.

Japan is also a highly homogeneous nation, both culturally and ethnically. Diversity is not a central social objective in the way it is in many Western countries.

Some in the West may label Japan as exclusionary or even racist. Whatever one’s opinion, Japan has created a stable and successful society. It experiences comparatively low levels of terrorism, crime, and societal polarization when compared with many Western nations.

The homicide rate in Japan is approximately 0.229 per 100,000 people, compared with 5.763 per 100,000 in the United States. That means the U.S. homicide rate is roughly 25 times higher than Japan’s.

Japan is also renowned for having one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Even Tokyo, a metropolitan area of around 37 million people, is remarkably clean.

Japanese culture places a strong emphasis on safety, cleanliness, respect for others, and healthy living. As we walked through various city centres, I was struck by how well-behaved Japanese teenagers were. We were told that children are taught from a young age to clean up after themselves, including cleaning their classrooms at school. It is no surprise, then, that despite the absence of rubbish bins on many streets, public areas remain almost spotless.

Diversity can be beneficial up to a point. However, the greater the differences between groups in terms of culture, religion, and values—particularly when those beliefs conflict with the secular laws of a country—the more difficult integration can become. Some societies have also experienced generations of conflict and instability, and migrants from those regions may arrive carrying the effects of those experiences.

In Australia, immigration has become a major political issue. Pauline Hanson, leader of the One Nation Party, has gained support while advocating for a halt to immigration from Islamist countries and the deportation of individuals who refuse to embrace Australian values. Her position has often been compared with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies.

In recent years, Australia has experienced record levels of immigration, and many argue that the country is struggling to cope with the pace of population growth. Incidents such as the shooting attack on Jews attending a Hanukkah celebration have further intensified public debate about social cohesion and national security.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics

, gross overseas migration figures for recent fiscal years were:

2021 – 113,000

2022 – 423,000

2023 – 738,410

2024 – 601,360

2025 – 568,370

Over the five-year period from 2021 to 2025, Australia admitted approximately 2.44 million migrants. With Australia’s population standing at around 25.4 million in 2021, this represents population growth equivalent to almost 10% of the country’s population.

To say this is irrational is an understatement because anyone who lives knows there is a housing problem that has manifested into a crisis.

House prices are sky-high, and rents have risen sharply in many cities. In Perth, for example, average weekly rents have climbed to $750 and demand continues to severely outstrip supply. Reports of people living in their cars, renting tiny attic rooms such as this one at $380 a week, or even paying hundreds of dollars per week to sleep on enclosed balconies illustrate the extent of the housing crisis.

Critics of Australia’s immigration policy also argue that many migrants do not possess the highly specialised skills the country most urgently needs, such as engineering, scientific, or technical expertise. They contend that migration policy should place greater emphasis on attracting skilled professionals who can address labour shortages while contributing to economic productivity.

The United States faces many of the same challenges. Critics argue that legitimate concerns about immigration, integration, and national security are too often dismissed through accusations of racism or intolerance rather than debated on their merits. They also argue that while many the migrants are from Muslim countries and are peaceful and law-abiding, a small minority extremist beliefs, such as sharia law, that conflict with the secular legal traditions of Western democracies.

Many Muslim-majority countries do not separate religion from the state, and in some cases non-Muslims do not enjoy the same legal rights as Muslims. This makes accusations that countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, or Israel are inherently discriminatory or apartheid-like appear laughable.

If conditions in many Muslim-majority countries were as desirable as some claim, one might ask why so many people choose to migrate to Western nations. One possible answer is that many migrants are seeking greater economic opportunity, political stability, personal freedom, or higher living standards than are available in their countries of origin. Why don’t they demand change in their home countries? Why would they when the western world willingly brings them in by legal or illegal means?

Across Australia, the United States, and much of Western Europe, Muslim populations have grown significantly through immigration. By contrast, Muslims make up only a very small percentage of Japan’s population—around 0.3%. Japan’s approach is that the country has maintained a strong sense of cultural identity and social cohesion, whereas critics of Australia’s immigration policies believe Australian culture is gradually being weakened. They further argue that concerns about rising antisemitism following increased migration from some regions are too often dismissed as Islamophobia.

These issues raise broader questions about immigration, integration, national identity, and public safety. They deserve careful and open discussion based on evidence rather than slogans or personal attacks.