You really have to wonder about the judgment of Australia’s leaders. They seem to be living in a kind of fantasy world, one that is devoid of logic, reality, and scientific rigor.

I recently watched a video in which a scientist presented what I considered to be a logical and evidence-based case for a more pragmatic approach to climate and energy policy.

Among the key points made in the video were:

There is no such thing as truly “renewable” energy.

The Earth has been steadily warming over the past 100 years.

Many industrial emissions have effectively been shifted from countries such as Australia to Asia, rather than eliminated.

Australia bans nuclear power, despite uranium being one of the highest energy-density fuel sources available.

Australia exports its uranium for use in other countries while prohibiting its domestic use for electricity generation.

Globally, approximately ten times as many people die from cold-related causes as from heat-related causes.

Deaths from weather-related disasters have fallen by around 90% over the past century.

Net Zero policies have contributed to higher electricity prices in Australia, with recent increases reaching 18% per kilowatt-hour in places such as Western Australia.

Achieving absolute Net Zero carbon emissions is not realistically possible, yet governments continue to spend vast sums pursuing this objective, in what the scientist in the video describes as a costly shell game.

Rather than excluding highly efficient energy sources such as nuclear power, the best long-term strategy is to diversify energy generation and make use of all reliable technologies.

Share the video: