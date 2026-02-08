In many areas of life today, we are witnessing a level of polarization rarely seen before. Whether in politics or culture, views are becoming increasingly extreme.

I remember when my wife and I moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1992 on work visas. Even then, we noticed growing polarization. My wife remarked that it felt like a rubber band being stretched tighter and tighter—until one day it might snap.

What we experienced in the early 1990s, however, is nothing compared to today. Even within the political right, divisions are deep. The Republican Party, including the MAGA movement, often appears to be tearing itself apart, with media figures such as Tucker Carlson openly attacking elements of the Trump agenda. Whether one agrees with Donald Trump or not, he is undeniably a polarizing figure.

Strange as it may seem, similar divisions exist even within some health professions—chiropractic being one of them. In fact, chiropractic has been divided almost since its inception. Unfortunately, the result is confusion among the public about what actually constitutes chiropractic care.

At times, it seems the chiropractic profession itself is confused. One would think that after more than 130 years, these issues would have been settled. A brief history lesson helps clarify how we arrived here.