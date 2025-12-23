With the recent terrorist attack in Australia and the multiple attacks across Europe over the past several years, people have begun to grow numb to each new atrocity. Too many now accept terrorism as an inevitable feature of modern life.

Israel experienced this reality long ago. During the First and Second Intifadas, Israelis endured relentless suicide bombings in cafés in Tel Aviv and on buses carrying schoolchildren. Despite Israel’s willingness to accept a Palestinian state under the 1993 Oslo Accords, Yasser Arafat—then head of the PLO—rejected the agreement because it did not give him everything he wanted. Compromise is not a defining feature of Islamist ideology unless it serves as a temporary deception to later advance its ultimate aim: the elimination of Jews and the destruction of Israel.

We saw this again when Hamas came to power. Many people today have short memories, assuming that October 7, 2023, was Hamas’s first major attack. It was not.

June 25, 2006 — Hamas militants entered Israel through a tunnel, disabled an Israeli tank, killed two crew members, and kidnapped Gilad Shalit.

2008 — Hamas fired 3,000 rockets into Israel, following approximately 12,000 rockets launched over the previous three years.

2012 — Another surge of rocket attacks targeted Israeli population centres.

June 2014 — Three Israeli teenagers were abducted and later murdered by Hamas.

November 18, 2014 — Two Palestinian cousins murdered four rabbis and a Druze police officer at a Jerusalem synagogue.

October 19, 2017 — Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told Gazan youth that recognition of Israel was over and that Israel must be wiped out.

March 2018 — Hamas launched incendiary kites and balloons into Israel, igniting widespread fires; Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired dozens of rockets later that year.

May 2021 — Hamas launched massive rocket barrages at major Israeli cities.

October 7, 2023 — Hamas invaded Israel, slaughtered 1,200 civilians, kidnapped 251 people, and committed unspeakable atrocities.

The question we must ask is this: have we abandoned critical thinking?

We certainly did during COVID-19, and we are doing so again in our response to Israel and Hamas. The constant demonization of Israel reflects the same intellectual failure. In the pursuit of knowledge, humanity relies on two pillars: rationalism—logic and deduction—and empiricism—observation and evidence. These principles underpin scientific progress. Yet we discarded them during COVID, and we are repeating the same error in the Middle East. Much of what the West is doing today is neither logical nor rational. When reason is suspended—the very hallmark of the Enlightenment—we slide back toward the Dark Ages.

The list above represents only a fraction of terrorist attacks against Israel. Globally, the statistics are even more revealing. Since 9/11:

2001–2012 : 8,265 terrorist attacks resulting in 38,187 deaths

2013–April 2024: 56,413 attacks resulting in 204,937 deaths

That is nearly 65,000 attacks and 250,000 deaths. Empirically, what are these Islamists repeatedly telling us? And why do figures like Donald Trump refuse to listen?

Recently, Trump met Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa—a former al-Qaeda terrorist—at the White House. Trump’s response was astonishing: “He’s a very strong leader… I liked him. I get along with him.” Is this logical? Is it rational? Of course not. Trump demonstrates a profound misunderstanding of Middle Eastern and Islamist extremist ideology which includes deception.

Following the visit, Syria held a massive military parade. ISIS flags appeared. Chants of “invade Israel” echoed through the streets. Soon after, al-Sharaa’s forces marched chanting, “Oh Jews, the army of Mohammed will return.” What, exactly, is Trump thinking?

The relationship with Qatar is equally irrational. Trump agreed to accept a Qatari-funded aircraft for Air Force One and granted Qatar a NATO-like security guarantee. At the same time, his family and close associates have benefited financially from Qatari ties. Does Trump not understand that Qatar has long financed Hamas and other extremist groups while infiltrating Western media and educational institutions to radicalize youth?

This stands in stark contrast to Trump’s own 2017 rhetoric.

So which Donald Trump is real? Qatar bankrolls Hamas, Hamas commits atrocities, and then Qatar is invited in to help “solve” the problem. That is not strategy—it is absurdity.

Australia’s Prime Minister fares no better. He struggles to condemn antisemitism without immediately pairing it with accusations of Islamophobia, creating a false moral equivalence that absolves Islamist extremists. This is both irrational and immoral.

Meanwhile, the Islamization of the West proceeds steadily. Groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood operate patiently, infiltrating political, educational, and cultural institutions. Texas may offer a glimpse of what lies ahead.

“Cowboys and mosques” sounds like oil and water. While Texas retains its Western character in rural areas, cities like Dallas and Houston reveal Islam’s growing influence. Is this a problem? We are told Islam is a “religion of peace.” Yet questioning this narrative invites cries of “Islamophobia.”

A phobia is an irrational fear. Is it irrational to fear Islamism—the extremist ideology? Is it irrational to fear those who openly endorse murder through bombings, shootings, stabbings, beheadings, or vehicle attacks? The evidence speaks for itself.

Near the hotel we often stay at in Garland, Texas, is the Curtis Culwell Center. In 2015, two ISIS-affiliated gunmen opened fire at an event featuring cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. Mocking Islam, even mildly, is treated as a capital offense. Mock Christianity or Judaism, however, and terrorists do not respond with violence.

Islamists who adhere to sharia are supremacists. Their goal is to supplant Western society, and they show no tolerance for dissenters—including fellow Muslims. Yet while “Islamophobia” is policed relentlessly, Jew-hatred is tolerated. We see it openly on Western streets: calls to gas Jews, calls for their death. Australia’s failure to act preemptively culminated in the murder of 15 innocent people. Thanks to the Prime Minister and his associates a permission structure has been created that empowers the Islamists and the result is easy tp predict.

The expansion is measurable. A 2020 U.S. Mosque Survey identified 2,769 mosques nationwide—a 31% increase since 2010. Texas alone has over 330 mosques and more than 600 Muslim organizations, some with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. We don’t know how many are preaching extremist ideology but it is definitely happening.

There have also been efforts to establish sharia-based enclaves. One such proposal—halted for now by Governor Abbott—is EPIC City (East Plano Islamic City), a 400-acre development intended to operate under sharia principles.

Organizations such as CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) have long been identified as fronts for Muslim Brotherhood ideology masquerading as civil rights advocacy. As Congressman Josh Gottheimer stated, “CAIR’s leadership has a history of antisemitism and of praising Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.”

CAIR is deeply embedded in Texas politics, and its influence continues to grow.

It is long past time for politicians to wake up. Many must be removed from power—including Australia’s Prime Minister Albanese, who has failed his country. The alternative is clear: continued appeasement will invite global jihad—and its consequences—to a neighbourhood near you.