In the classic 1968 sci-fi movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, a computer goes rogue. That movie was an unforgettable cinematic experience that left you scratching your head with its ending. Many saw it several times to make sense of the experience. One of the standout portions of the movie involved a human-like artificial intelligence machine, the HAL-9000.

HAL, the onboard computer served a purpose, directing the spaceship to its ultimate destination and monitoring all onboard functions. It is evident that through AI learning, HAL developed his sinister side and proceeded to take over the craft by locking out and killing one of the astronauts, played by Gary Lockwood. This is the nightmare scenario of computers becoming so intelligent that they could take over and control humans.

Interestingly, while HAL was a supercomputer, as portrayed in the 1960s, no computer technology existed to produce the film's special effects. It was all done with camera angles and stunts.

Now we find that Trump, along with technology people like Larry Ellison of Oracle and others, instead of being humble and admitting the failure of the mRNA platform as a 'vaccine' to prevent COVID-19, are doubling down and getting on board for greater use of the technology, this time to treat cancer.

Some comments from his followers are pretty striking.

@sovereignbrah posted on X: "Donald Trump will lose his base if he supports more mRNA vaccines. Mark my words."

J D Ebberly posted on X: "No one will ever be able to convince me to take any kind of mRNA shot. I would rather die from the Black Death, than take an mRNA shot. Trump is pushing mRNA vaccines. Well, I guess there will be NO golden age. The Dems aren't the only people lying to us."

People don't want any more experimental shots. The days of "We want what's good for you" are over. Health comes from people taking responsibility for themselves and their lifestyle, not more injections.

So now the big thing is AI and mRNA genetic shots will be integrated with specific genetic material. This we are told is going to be our saviour. Perhaps there may be a case to be made when someone is in a late stage of cancer to try an mRNA injection, which, by their own admission, is genetically engineered. We should pause and wait before we run into another disaster with these injections. As Steve Kirsch points out in his recent substack, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) shows a huge spike in deaths since the introduction of the mRNA shots.

Meanwhile some oncologists are looking at alternative options for cancer treatment.

Yes, that cheap and effective COVID-19 medication, Ivermectin originated in the soil, and Fenbendazole, another antiparasitic, is showing great potential in cancer treatment. Where are the health agencies looking into funding research into these? We won't hold our breath. If confirmed as head of HHS, I'm hoping that RFK Jr. can trigger rational health policies.

In the meantime, let's hope that Open AI doesn't lead to a runaway artificial intelligence bot that takes over humanity, as HAL took over the spaceship in 2001: A Space Odyssey.



