The idea of taking your annual flu shot is so ingrained in our society. Pharmacies advertise them in their windows. I’ve had patients ask me if I’m getting my annual flu shot. When I say ‘no’ they seem perplexed. Even more so when I tell them I never had one.

This is from Sharyl Attkisson’s substack post.

“An important and definitive "mainstream" government study done nearly two decades ago got little attention because the science came down on the wrong side.



It found that after decades and billions of dollars spent promoting flu shots for the elderly, the mass vaccination program did not result in saving lives. In fact, the death rate among the elderly increased substantially.”

Read her full article. It’s an eye-opener though not surprising after what we saw with the Covid shots.