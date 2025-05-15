The Fallacy Of Making A ‘Deal’ With Qatar
Qatar is a country dedicated to fomenting terrorism. They supprt Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. They spend billions in the West to subvert educational systems and influence Congress. At its core it is a radical Islamist country that will never change. Their core value is sharia and they seek the overthrow of the West. It’s delusional to think they will change.
