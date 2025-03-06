We’ve often laughed at the strange goings on in some far-off countries with brawls breaking out in parliaments and, at times, leaders physically assaulted. But in recent years, America has not been immune from inappropriate behaviour at the upper echelons of government.

Whatever you think of Donald Trump, he is the President. He deserves the respect of politicians on either side of the aisle. However, animus was on full display today, with one holding a sign reading, “This is not normal.”

There were other signs as well, with leftists feeling the need to show their disdain for Trump.

Are the Democrats so deranged they couldn't acknowledge the honour bestowed to a 13-year-old who survived brain cancer? Have they sunk so low? The answer is yes.

We also had a congressman from Texas stand up while Trump was speaking, yelling and holding a cane as if threatening Trump with it. He was removed, but the gall of expressing such disrespect for the office of the Presidency.

Remember, in 2020, the former speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, tore up Trump's State of the Union speech for all to see. This was another disgraceful display. The Democrats have no shame.

The invective can't get much worse––or can it? Perhaps the worst is yet to come.

On one level Trump attracts the polar opposite. You shouldn't be surprised if you attract the opposite end of the spectrum when you bloviate, as he does and speak in hyperbolic tones. For instance, in his speech, he stated:

"It has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation."

Trump has also stated–using the third person—that Operation Warp Speed saved 100 million lives. This is clearly untrue, and no one challenges him on this and some other statements. Regardless, in the Halls of Congress, you have to give deference to the President; otherwise, you start to look like a banana republic. At times, it resembles a soap opera, which was on full display in the White House.

Then there was the fiasco of the press conference in the White House with Trump, Zelensky, and Vance. This was a real clown show. To begin with, Zelensky walked in wearing his customary unacceptable clothing. My local golf club here has a dress code. They don't allow T-shirts, jeans, board shorts, or open-toed shoes. Yet, here in the White House, Zelensky waltzes in with what may be appropriate in a gym but very substandard for the decorum expected in the White House. It shows a level of disrespect.

In some cultures, such as India, Fiji, and others, leaders wear certain uniforms according to religion or custom. Clearly, what Zelensky was wearing was awful, and I'm glad one of the reporters commented about it.

Then Zelensky proceeded to act antagonistically. There was little appreciation for what America has done for Ukraine. Instead, he sounded demanding, as if he was entitled to more billions. We haven't seen such hubris from a world leader in some time.

Trump and Vance should have terminated the press conference before getting into what almost amounted to a shouting match. It looked very amateurish. Yes, for the most part, Trump kept his cool, but it would have been better to adjourn and have a private meeting away from the press.

I can only imagine what Putin and China's Xi must be thinking. Trump publicly declared that he was, in effect, siding with Putin by forcing Zelensky to a deal, even though it's apparent that is the only realistic option at this stage. However, thugs like Putin––yes, he is a thug–– are out to win at all costs and whatever it takes. Do you think he'll be deterred from future action. I doubt it, but he may give it a rest for a few years because his stated goal is the restoration of Mother Russia to its former glory, and most Russians support him.

There is one lesson that has stood the test of time throughout history. Whatever country or leader you appease, it's guaranteed that you'll get more of the same. If you don't discipline a wayward child, you'll get a repeat of that behaviour.

Is decency on the political level even possible anymore? Right now, it doesn't look that way because the polarization in American politics is so extreme. The left probably feels it is losing any grip it once had on power and that its behaviour is out of control.