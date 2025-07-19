There’s a current obsession with Jeffrey Epstein and the so-called “list” of his clients. As with most unresolved matters, conspiracy theories flourish in the absence of definitive answers.

I don’t have those answers—and neither do Tucker Carlson or Megyn Kelly. Carlson’s go-to explanation often points to Mossad. By that logic, I could just as easily claim that Carlson is a Soviet agent—he certainly seems enamored with Putin and Russia. But without evidence, that would be absurd. Just another conspiracy theory.

In today’s online environment, where a single post on X can go viral in seconds, it’s easy to see how speculation can snowball into perceived truth.

One thing we do know: attorney Pam Bondi has done herself no favors. Speaking publicly about the Epstein “list” before producing concrete evidence only made her look foolish. She did, however, claim there are many hours of video that can’t be released to the public.

Someone with more credibility on the matter is legal expert and former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy, who has handled high-profile terrorism cases.

McCarthy explained that the federal charges against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were for sex trafficking across state lines. Other offenses—like sexual misconduct—fall under state jurisdiction. He also noted that in cases involving sex crimes, prosecuting a perpetrator often means publicly exposing the victim, which can be devastating, especially for minors.

It’s also worth remembering that under the law, people are presumed innocent. But in the court of public opinion, guilt by association often prevails. Many public figures—including Presidents Trump and Clinton, as well as other world leaders—had some connection to Epstein. That doesn’t automatically implicate them in sexual crimes or suggest involvement with minors.

I’ve attached the link to Andy McCarthy’s podcast episode below: