The push by Western governments, including Australia, toward aggressive net-zero emissions targets—driven by what our increasingly alarmist elite calls “catastrophic climate change”—is ultimately futile. These policies risk impoverishing citizens, driving up electricity prices, and destabilizing energy systems. Meanwhile, countries outside the OECD, particularly China and India, continue to burn coal and increase their carbon emissions with little restraint.

A chart from the Energy Institute starkly illustrates this imbalance.

Emissions from China and India continue to soar unabated. While they embrace fossil fuels to fuel their development, we in the West scramble to import Chinese solar panels in a misguided attempt to ease our climate guilt—convinced that we are single-handedly destroying the planet.

We've heard climate alarms before. Paul Ehrlich’s The Population Bomb warned of global famine by the 1980s—a prediction that never came true. Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others have made dire forecasts about rising seas and a burning planet, yet new research shows there has been no significant acceleration in global sea-level rise. Still, the West twists itself into knots trying to eliminate fossil fuel use—an unrealistic goal that doesn’t need to be achieved.

Why? Because a different kind of “bomb” is already ticking: the depopulation bomb, as described by economist and demographer, Nicholas Eberstadt.

At current trends, the world faces a demographic collapse reminiscent of Europe after the Black Death. That pandemic killed an estimated 25 million people, and it took centuries to recover. Today, fertility rates are collapsing globally—except in parts of Africa. In most of the developed world, fertility rates are well below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

When I was growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, it was common to see families with three or four children. Today, such families are rare. Fewer people are getting married, and fewer still are having children. Whether due to cultural shifts, economic pressures, or even environmental toxicity, the result is clear: a looming population decline.

This demographic collapse is expected to accelerate in the second half of the 21st century. Countries like South Korea are already approaching a ratio of three deaths for every birth. An aging population, declining birthrates, and shrinking families point toward a future in which traditional family structures may become relics of the past.

A study commissioned by the Club of Rome projects that the world population will peak at 8.6 billion around 2050 and then decline to roughly 6 billion by 2100—a 25% decrease. What does this mean for emissions? Fewer people means less energy consumption, lower fossil fuel use, and significantly reduced CO₂ output. Even if one believes in anthropogenic climate change, this demographic trend will naturally reduce humanity’s impact on the environment.

Yet, despite this, governments continue to push radical climate policies that threaten the stability of Western economies. Why? In large part, it’s about money and power. Climate change has become a massive industry, capturing billions—if not trillions—of dollars in government spending and dominating policy departments across the developed world.

This is not to say we should stop reducing pollution. On the contrary, the West has made remarkable strides in improving air and water quality over the past few decades. But let’s abandon the hubris—the idea that we can control the planet’s climate through legislation and subsidies.

Let’s focus instead on pragmatic, balanced energy policies, support for families, and preparing for the real crisis of the 21st century: population decline.