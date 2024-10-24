Kamala Harris, who doesn’t come across as the brightest bulb, does purport to have a health care policy. That policy is intertwined with blacks, especially black men. The fact that she is pandering to black men shows her racist proclivities. I was loathed to go on her campaign website, but since she had made a few comments that I found shallow, I thought I would see what she and her backers were pushing. You can see the link below.

Donald Trump is a serious threat to the lives of Black men

Notice that part of her policy statement is that Donald Trump is a severe threat to Black men. Really? Is that a policy?

Some of her proposals are unconstitutional, such as giving forgivable loans of $20,000 to Black men. What about black women, Jews, Hispanics, Asians, and any other racial group. There is the presumption that Black men are hard done by. Has she not heard of equal opportunity enshrined by the Civil Rights Act? In today’s America, if you’re black, you actually have an advantage. This is well known with Affirmative Action policies in universities and bias against whites getting hired in workplaces.

What is affecting the Black community is that the social structure has deteriorated over the decades because 75% of black children today grow up in single-parent families. Many don’t know a father. This not only makes these families poorer but without a father figure, the children, when they grow up, are more likely to succumb to a life of drugs and crime. The gang becomes the father figure.

Harris also intends to make healthcare cheaper, including cheaper drugs and wants to legalize marijuana. This is a paradox. America is such a sick country in large part because it is over-medicated. So, are Blacks suffering ill health because they are not getting enough marijuana? That is the logic, according to Kamala Harris.

What about the cost of medications both prescription and over-the-counter? If you make drugs cheaper, you get more drugs. It’s the law of supply and demand. Reduce the cost, and you will get more of that item. That’s what America needs, more drug use. We’re not talking about the costly drugs that keep people alive. It’s the ones like Tylenol, which many people take like candy. Tylenol toxicity is the leading cause of liver failure in the United States. Proper health care means getting to the root cause of why so many people are taking Tylenol, not making drugs cheaper. It’s the same for opioids, anti-inflammatory drugs, and, of course, burdening the human body with a toxic brew of massive amounts of vaccines.

Part of the Harris health plan is:

“To defend reproductive freedom and safeguard the privacy of patients and providers. As Governor, Tim Walz led Minnesota to become the first state to pass a law protecting a woman’s right to choose following the overturning of Roe. Vice President Harris has traveled America and heard the stories of women hurt by Trump abortion bans.”

The Harris and Walz platform is for unlimited abortions anytime and anywhere. Are abortions being restricted in America? Let’s look at the facts?

Since 2000, there have been well more than 20 million abortions. I guess they can rationalize that unlimited abortions are in the name of women’s health. These people have no moral qualms about terminating the life of a fetus in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Part of the health crisis in America is that the fertility rate is dropping each decade.

We see from Macrotrends that the fertility rate is now below replacement.

Sperm counts are down, and abortions are up, so it’s no wonder that the birth rate is dropping. But you see, Kamala Harris and her accolades can rationalize the unlimited illegal immigration. Since the Biden-Harris administration, there have been some 10 million immigrants documented and undocumented. But that’s okay because these people can be registered as new Democrat voters in the future.

Kamala Harris doesn’t care about your health. Along with many others in the Biden administration, she pushed the COVID-19 jabs, which have turned out to be a medical calamity. Has she come out and addressed the issue? Mind you, neither has Trump.

The only person on the national stage who expressed concern about the poor state of American health and the folly of mass vaccination was Robert Kennedy Jr. If Trump wins, we shall see if he gives Kennedy enough power to bring rationality to the healthcare system. Indeed, the vacuous Kamala Harris wouldn’t.