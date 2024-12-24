The year 2024 was indeed pivotal. At the beginning of the year, things looked a little bleak. The lawfare assault on Donald Trump continued unabated, America continued on its journey of projecting weakness, and two wars continued to rage.

Fight, Fight, Fight

The imagery of Donald Trump escaping certain death by millimetres demonstrated his bravery, which more than matched his "in-your-face" personality. I believe that was the tipping point in the election.

The 'fight' in Trump never wavered. Despite almost certain death, the accusation of 34 felonies in the state of New York and being convicted of sexual abuse––not rape––by a woman, he not only resisted the assault by media and government actors but managed to win the November election resoundingly. The anti-Trump actors such as Jack Smith, Special Counsel to investigate the January 6 'insurrection', fell by the wayside. Many were predicting at the beginning of the year that he could very well be in prison. Instead, he became the President-elect.

Trump's near-death experience saw him transition from a man with few verbal guardrails to a more measured, serious, and focused individual. In Trump, America knows they have a leader ready to take over at the helm.

Argentinian President Milei Cleans House

Another figure who made a significant impact was the newly elected President of Argentina, Javier Milei. There was nothing subtle about Milei. When he took office in December 2023, Argentina's inflation rate was a shocking 25% a month or 300% annually, and Milei was determined to put a stop to it.

Few politicians have the guts to take an axe to government bloating and excessive spending. Milei wasn't taking an axe; he decided to use a chainsaw to cut government spending.

On another occasion, Milei was seen crossing out several government ministries listed on a whiteboard. People saw him as a flamboyant kook using props to sell himself for the late 23 election. As it turned out, his policies worked.

Milei was honest with his citizens, telling them there would be pain with job cuts during the year, but he ultimately believed that this would pull Argentina out of its inflationary spiral. By October 2024, Argentina's monthly inflation figure was under 3%, a drastic reduction from the previous year.

Resurgence of Israel from despair

The October 7 targeting of civilians for slaughter and kidnappings by Hamas was a prelude to a second Holocaust. Israel was caught on the back foot, and its citizenry was shocked. The terrorist assaults on several fronts with random missile launches were also meant to target civilians. The northern part of Israel was evacuated due to continual rocket assaults by Hezbollah from Lebanon. These attacks were unprovoked and started on October 8. Israel, a very tiny country, about the size of New Jersey was being was also being targeted in Yemen, Jihadi groups operating in Syria and, of course, the terror state of Iran.

From despair in 2023 came a resurgence in 2024. Despite risking its soldiers, the fighting in Gaza, often door to door, destroyed most of Hamas' infrastructure. In Lebanon, Israel redeemed itself with the booby-trapping of beepers and phones used by Hezbollah leaders. Much of Hezbollah has been de-fanged. Following Iran's direct launching, without provocation, of hundreds of missiles at Israel, Israel was able to respond by apparently decimating the Russian air defence missile batteries meant to shoot down enemy missiles.

Iran has the desire to eliminate Israel with the spectre of a nuclear weapons Holocaust. Many believe Iran is close to achieving its goal. Its air defences are porous, so now is the time to destroy its nuclear-making capability. One thing is for sure: the balance of power has returned to Israel's favor.

Confirmation of Joe Biden's dementia

For several years, it's been evident that Joe Biden was in mental decline, and many of us suspected he wasn't really running the show—he seemed incapable. In hindsight, perhaps Biden should have been running the show; this administration could not be any worse. The media, Democratic politicians, and even Hollywood icons professed that Biden was "Sharp as a tack." They were gaslighting the American people.

Then came the Trump-Biden Presidential debate. Biden imploded for all to see, and his media allies no longer doubted that he was incapable of continuing to serve as President. Democrats turned on Biden and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee.

Previously, special counsel Robert Hur, when investigating Biden's mishandling of classified documents, had described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Instead of taking Hur's comments as an indictment of Biden's mental capacities, the media went on the entire attack.

The debate in June left no doubt for anyone.

The irrelevance of mainstream media

The pivotal aspect of the U.S. election was the ascendency of alternative media sources instead of the mainstream media. I believe the tide turned, as evident by the election results. People no longer trust conventional media because it is blatantly biased. We see this in countries like Australia as well. They don't even hide it.

People are educating themselves through long-form interviews. Podcasts are immensely popular because they allow you to get into the meat of a subject. On sites like YouTube and Rumble, there are some excellent long-form interviews that counteract the left-wing narrative that has dominated the news cycle.

The year 2024 was the start of the change.

The Ascent of Elon Musk

It wasn't that long ago that people never heard the name Elon Musk. Then came Tesla, which he turned into an electric car giant company, and Space X with its unique launch and re-entry capabilities. Of course, a huge influence was Musk's purchase of Twitter, where he turned the platform–X—– from a site where people were banned to one where people could be free to express differing points of view.

The monumental shift was when Musk, the wealthiest man on the planet, decided to support Trump and has now joined forces. He is determined to introduce cost-cutting measures, which is anathema to U.S. policymakers.

Some of the left believe that Musk will be the actual President. Musk and Trump have too much respect for one another for that to happen. Musk's ascent is now enshrined.

The Rejection Of Uncontrolled Immigration

It's not just America but throughout the Western World; uncontrolled immigration, particularly from Islamic countries, threatens to destroy the fabric of the Judeo-Christian society. The fact is that since 9/11, Islamic terrorist attacks have numbered into the thousands, with many thousands killed.

America's wide open border has been a disaster. The death of university student Laken Riley brought this home in no uncertain terms. She was murdered by an illegal alien, someone who never should have been in the country. Riley is not the only one. Illegal aliens in both America and Europe have decimated some communities.

Just this past week, we had a terrorist attack in Germany where a Saudi migrant drove his vehicle deliberately through a crowd of people, killing five and injuring more than two hundred. It had similarities to the attack in Nice, France, back in 2016, which killed 86 and wounded more than 400.

The people have had enough, and the resounding win by Trump and some other conservatives in European countries is a mandate to stop illegal immigration, whatever it takes.

Daniel Penny Acquitted

A man who happened to be black terrorized passengers on a New York subway train. In that same car was an ex-marine, Daniel Penny, who subdued the out-of-control man. Unfortunately, the black man died as Penny had him in a chokehold. Instead of celebrating the man's bravery in preventing what could have been tragic injury or loss of life, the District Attorney, Alf Bragg, of anti-Trump fame, charged Penny with manslaughter. There should not have been any charges. However, in the anti-white atmosphere that pervades many of America's liberal enclaves, Bragg chose to charge Penny for one reason: Penny is white.

Ultimately, the jury sent a clear message that they could not convict Penny, and they did the right thing. Penny did the right thing that few people would have; he stuck his neck out to protect the public. His life could easily have ended in a different place. Thankfully, the jury sent a clear message: Lady justice must be colourblind.