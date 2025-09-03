My wife, a medical doctor, who was born in Australia, was shocked the first time she travelled to the United States. What startled her most was the sheer number of drug advertisements on television. I was already used to it, having visited the U.S. many times while living in Canada. From the 1980s through the 2000s, drug advertising intensified noticeably. It should come as no surprise.

As I’ve discussed before, the U.S. has the highest rate of legal drug use in the world. If you listened only to pharmaceutical representatives, you'd think America is the healthiest country on earth. In reality, it’s one of the sickest nations in the Western world. And that’s without even considering illicit drugs.

Of course, it’s not just the drugs. A poor diet, heavily processed and chemical-laden foods, and questionable water quality all play a role in the country’s declining health.

Back in the headlines again is yet another mass shooting—this time at a Catholic church in Minneapolis. Two people were killed, and 17 were injured. While technically not a “mass shooting” by the Rockefeller Institute’s definition (which requires four or more deaths), the number of victims was significant.

What has emerged is that the shooter was a transgender individual, clearly suffering from severe mental health issues. Who can kill multiple people randomly and be considered of sound mind? While some perpetrators may act while appearing rational—often under the influence of legal drugs—there are real risks associated with certain psychiatric treatments. In the case of transgender individuals, hormone treatments intended to alter sexual characteristics carry serious mental and physical health risks. Although not all transgender people are violent, there have been several mass shootings involving individuals from this group. We must stop normalizing severe mental illness as if it's just another lifestyle choice.

As we can see on the following chart, the U.S. leads the world in mass shootings.

The U.S. leads the world in legal drug consumption—and not coincidentally, the lead in mass shootings, both in total numbers and on a per capita basis.

While countries like Norway and Australia have experienced rare, horrific mass killings, these have been isolated events. In contrast, the combination of easy access to powerful drugs and firearms in the U.S. is proving to be a deadly cocktail.

After the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, where 35 people were killed, the Australian government implemented a national gun buyback and amnesty program. It significantly reduced gun deaths across the country.

In the U.S., the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms—a valid and constitutionally protected right. But that doesn’t mean officials can’t tighten regulations to prevent those who are mentally unfit from accessing weapons. Yet flaws in the system persist, as we continue to see individuals with known psychiatric issues acquiring deadly firearms.

Then there’s the issue of psychiatric drugs. It’s well-documented that antidepressants—particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)—can cause suicidal or aggressive behavior. These drugs are designed to inhibit the reabsorption of serotonin, a chemical associated with well-being. However, their side effects can be severe.

The British Medical Journal has published studies indicating an increased risk of suicide and violent behavior associated with SSRIs. The FDA itself admitted in 2007 that SSRIs can cause dangerous psychiatric side effects at any age—hence the recommendation for daily monitoring.

Some of the reported side effects include anxiety, agitation, panic attacks, insomnia, irritability, hostility, aggression, impulsivity, akathisia (a form of psychomotor restlessness), hypomania, and mania. These effects have been observed in both adults and children.

One study concluded:

“The FDA admitted in 2007 that SSRIs can cause madness at all ages and that the drugs are very dangerous; otherwise daily monitoring wouldn’t be needed.

We showed for the first time that SSRIs in comparison with placebo increase aggression in children and adolescents, odds ratio 2.79 (95% CI 1.62 to 4.81). This is an important finding considering the many school shootings where the killers were on SSRIs.”

It’s also widely recognized that one of the leading causes of death in America is iatrogenesis—harm caused by medical treatment or medications. While there have been incredible advancements in medical technology, that doesn’t excuse the fact that much of what is practiced can be counterproductive. More treatment is not always better. Unfortunately, the drug culture is now deeply embedded in American society.

Earlier this year I was in Japan. It has the highest life expectancy in the world. Interestingly, in 1994 the country reversed mandating childhood vaccinations. When you walk around Japanese cities it’s striking how clean they are and the murder rate is one of the lowest in the world. In 2022, this country of 120 million had 289 homicides. By comparison the U.S. had 19,766 homicides. Allowing for population differences, the rate in America is 22 times higher than in Japan.

People want to speak of autonomy and the Second Amendment, yet when it came to autonomy on the medical side, autonomy was not allowed. Perhaps a little more restriction on who can own a gun and more autonomy on the medical side would go a long way to reverse the dangerous and volatile mix of chemical toxicity and easy access to commit gun violence.

Without addressing this dangerous and volatile mix of psychiatric medications and widespread gun access, these tragedies are likely to continue.