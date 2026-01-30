While the news media remains fixated on Minnesota rioters clashing with ICE agents, talk of annexing Greenland, and the illusion of a Gaza peace plan, the average worker—or someone simply trying to find work—has far more pressing concerns.

The U.S. housing market is clearly under strain. I can speak from personal experience: we sold a property in suburban Dallas in December 2025 for 30% less than the price of a comparable home on the same street that we sold in 2024. It took five months to close the sale, and along the way we received several absurdly low offers—what our real estate agent aptly referred to as “bottom feeders.”

Those in the upper-middle class and the highest income brackets are largely insulated from this downturn. They have the capital to buy homes regardless of market conditions. For lower-income households, however, the situation is far more dire. Saving for a down payment is increasingly difficult as the cost of living continues to rise. Mortgage rates remain elevated, which may curb some speculative excess in housing, but they also lock many potential buyers out of the market altogether. Add to that the rising costs of insurance and property taxes, and homeownership becomes an ever more distant goal.

If home prices had fallen 30% across the board, the economy would already be in a deep recession. Many Americans have come to rely on home equity as a cornerstone of their long-term financial security, yet history has repeatedly shown that housing is not a guaranteed investment.

Another striking development is the surge in gold and silver prices. As of this writing, gold has climbed to $5,524 per ounce and silver to $117 per ounce. This reflects growing investor anxiety and has implications for the U.S. dollar. Foreign investors are increasingly pulling money out of the United States. This week alone, the Australian dollar—long weak against the U.S. dollar—rose nearly 5%. The dollar’s decline has been even more pronounced against several other currencies.

Tariffs have added to this volatility and uncertainty. Whether justified or not, the perception is spreading that U.S. investments are no longer a safe haven. At the same time, tariffs are raising the cost of imported goods, effectively acting as a hidden tax on consumers. Lower-income earners are bearing the brunt of these increases, with estimates suggesting the average wage earner is paying an additional $1,500 per year.

What politicians say about how strong the economy is matters far less than how people feel it is affecting their lives. The media, meanwhile, often avoids these fundamental issues in favor of click-driven narratives. The fact that 2025 was the weakest year for job gains since 2003 should be front-page news. Instead, declining consumer confidence—especially among middle- and lower-income earners—tells the real story.

Confidence has continued to erode, even beyond the COVID-19 period. It’s time for governments of all political persuasions to do the hard work: rein in spending and act decisively. One of the most common complaints is that Congress appears absent. In the U.S. system, progress requires cooperation between Congress and the president. Unlike parliamentary systems—where a prime minister with sufficient numbers can push legislation through—gridlock is built into the American structure, compounded by presidential veto power.

The era of “buy now, pay later” may be drawing to a close.