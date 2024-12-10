The House Select Committee on COVID released its 520-page report a week ago. It was titled "After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward."They also published a summary of the report. There were no surprises, really, except for one.

They confirmed several aspects that we knew:

The virus originated in the Wuhan Lab

Dr Fauci lied when he claimed it originated in nature

U.S. taxpayers funded gain-of-function research

The NIH was engaged in fraudulent activities

The Paycheck Protection Program lost $64 billion in fraud

The WHO response was a failure

Social Distancing was not based on science

Masks were ineffective

Lockdowns did more harm than good

Governor Cuomo of NY caused a nursing home disaster and lied about it

The Biden Administration spread misinformation about COVID-19

School closures were never justified

But what about the 'vaccines'? Certainly, they must have lowered the boom on those. Well, this is what they had to say:

"OPERATION WARP SPEED: President-elect Trump's Operation Warp Speed — which encouraged the rapid development and authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine — was highly successful and helped save millions of lives."

Wow, I didn't know that the vaccines saved millions of lives. I should have known because Trump did say the vaccines saved 100 million lives. Well, you learn something new every day. I suppose there's no need for any of Trump's executive picks to worry about taking action against Big Pharma. Except for RFK Jr., the rest of Trump's picks are on board with the 'vaccine', so all is well. The House subcommittee has given the COVID-19 shots the seal of approval.

If you want to peruse the 520 pages, you can click here.