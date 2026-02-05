The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RedStateNW's avatar
RedStateNW
5h

Thanks for pointing out the hypocrisy, Ely! Too little too & too late for Redfield and his new flirtation with Truth. What a schmuck!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture