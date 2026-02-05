When my wife, now a retired medical doctor, first heard about the proposed mRNA COVID vaccines—and that they were being recommended for pregnant women and children—she was appalled. Pregnant women are routinely advised to avoid processed meats and raw fish such as sushi. Yet here was a new, experimental technology being injected into pregnant women.

Dr. Robert Redfield served as head of the CDC from 2018 to 2021, during the first term of President Trump. As reported by The Washington Post on March 30, 2018, he described the CDC as “science-based and data-driven,” adding that this was why the agency had credibility around the world.

Now, in 2026, Redfield has given an interview at the Heritage Foundation. In it, he states that the COVID “vaccines” were not really vaccines at all: they did not prevent transmission, nor did they prevent COVID. He further acknowledged that this was, in effect, an experiment—one that created a product causing the body to become a spike-protein-producing factory. This astonishing admission confirms what many in the freedom movement recognized early on. Yet Redfield delivers these remarks casually, legs crossed, with no indication of accountability or responsibility.

This man was head of the CDC when Operation Warp Speed—President Trump’s signature “achievement”—was being developed. Where was his voice then? If he knew this was a travesty with potentially devastating consequences, whom did he try to persuade to stop it? If he could not convince Trump or other advisers to change course, why did he not resign? Making these statements now, after years of the relentless “safe and effective” drumbeat, is nothing short of outrageous.

More recently, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos:

“Moderna does not plan to invest in new late-stage vaccine trials because of growing opposition to immunizations from U.S. officials.”

“You cannot make a return on investment if you don’t have access to the U.S. market.”

So that’s what it was really about—making money—as many suspected all along. The gaslighting continues. But there is at least some good news: if Moderna exits the U.S. vaccine market—the most overvaccinated country in the world—that would be a positive development.