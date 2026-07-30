The Truth Patrol

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Mark Milton's avatar
Mark Milton
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I believe everything these folks are dealing with. I have a family of 4, and I was the only one to be fooled into taking the jabs. I n my family, I was the only one who got Covid and was sick for 10 days! On my second jab I thought I was having a heart attack. I regret ever taking this ridiculous “vaccine”. I will never be fooled again.

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