Last weekend we were invited to a neighbour’s surprise birthday party. There were about a dozen guests, ranging in age from their early 50s to their 80s. After mingling and making small talk, we sat down while our hosts graciously served the meal.

At the end of the table where I was sitting, half a dozen of us were engaged in conversation. The topics ranged from golf—as several were members of the local golf club—to travel, and eventually to health.

Then the conversation turned to the COVID years. The woman to my right mentioned that after receiving her second Pfizer vaccine, she was hospitalised with myocarditis. She said she had been told she “had to” be vaccinated because she was asthmatic. She remained troubled by the whole experience because, as she put it, “I got COVID three times, so what was the point of it?”

Her husband then joined the conversation. He said he had never felt the same since receiving the shots. He described being constantly tired and, as someone who had always been athletic, was frustrated that fatigue had become a regular part of his life. He told me he had come to believe the whole affair had been a fraud and was angry that vaccination had been mandatory for him to keep his job.

Across the table sat a woman in her early 60s who looked as though she was about to fall asleep. I commented that she seemed very tired. She told me she had been experiencing chronic fatigue ever since receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The woman beside her spoke of recurring bouts of brain fog that had begun after her vaccination.

What, then, should we make of these conversations? These individuals’ health problems were caused by the vaccines, it was clear there was a connection and that those experiences were still affecting their lives years later. Among the six people we spoke with at our end of the table, four described ongoing health concerns that they associated with their vaccinations. Several also questioned the benefits they had expected to receive. Even though the COVID-19 era is in the rearview mirror, many problems persist.

These conversations challenge the claim that adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines were exceptionally rare, one in a million. Well I don’t know a million people and I’ve lost count of friends, acqaintances and people I have randomly met who have suffered adverse events following the shots.

How about you? Have you had similar conversations or experiences? I’d be interested to hear your thoughts.