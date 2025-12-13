It’s remarkable how the human mind represses painful memories. A case in point is 9/11, which ranks among the most distressing events of our lifetimes. That the symbol of New York City—the World Trade Center—could be destroyed so easily by terrorists flying planes into buildings still feels like a bad dream. More unsettling still is that New York City has since elected an Islamist as mayor.

Anyone aged 30 or younger likely has no living memory of 9/11. Even the most recent fascistic policies we were forced to endure during the COVID era now feel distant to many, like a bad dream.

When I speak to people about the insanity of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines, I often encounter a sense of resignation: “it’s all over now”, they say, “why dwell on the past”?

So we metaphorically wipe our hands clean, as though the evils we lived with day after day for nearly three years have somehow been washed away. Now that it’s finally permissible to talk about the damage caused by the jabs, we’re expected to respond with a collective shrug—”ho-hum, it’s history, move on”.

Yet consider this: the FDA now admits that the COVID-19 injections can cause myocarditis. In a memo to staff late last month, Dr. Vinay Prasad stated there had been “no fewer than 10” child deaths related to the COVID vaccine. Reference is also made to a Stanford study by Dr. Joseph Wu, which showed that mRNA injections stimulate the production of inflammatory cells, including cytokines. Despite this, the paper’s commentary concludes: “The mRNA vaccines have done a tremendous job mitigating the COVID pandemic.” How this conclusion is reached, given that deaths increased in the years following the vaccine rollout, is beyond me.

We saw the evidence clearly in excess mortality and disability data in 2021 and 2022, as people received multiple doses of these vaccines. Here is a graph of the U.S. disability data from 2010 t0 2025.

The sudden rise in 2021 and beyond is self-evident.

Germany and Australia are typical examples of excess deaths coinciding with the introduction of the COVID-19 injections. The German figures are highlighted in this graph by Professor Josh Guetzkow on his Substack.

While one would expect older populations to suffer higher mortality from COVID complications, the data show a troubling spike among younger age groups during those years. We know the mRNA shots induced myocarditis in many young, athletic individuals—particularly males.

Excess mortality figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirm the same trend.

The tragedy of these unnecessary deaths is compounded by the lack of acknowledgement of the devastation caused by these genetic shots. No one has been held accountable—and you can be sure no one ever will.

Yet as Amy Curtis writing in Townhall stated, “Turns Out the COVID Vaccine Critics Were Right All Along.” Many refuse to admit it.

After all, President Trump and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla appear to be members of a mutual admiration society. Bourla has even floated the idea of a “Warp Speed” Nobel Prize for Trump, claiming he saved 14 million lives and $1 trillion in healthcare costs. Meanwhile, Pfizer raked in roughly $100 billion in 2022 thanks to the vaccines.

If you believe Trump and Bourla’s claims about the success of the COVID shots, then I have a bridge on the moon to sell you.

Now that COVID shots are no longer the cash cow they once were, Pfizer’s profits have declined—but don’t shed any tears. Coming soon: a new flu vaccine, brought to you by Pfizer.

It seems the bad dream has no end.