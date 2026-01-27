As is now widely known, Australia has moved to pass the Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill in response to the Bondi Beach massacre on December 14, 2025.

For many Australians, the legislation has come far too late. There has been deep frustration — even disgust — at what is seen as the Albanese government’s weak and hesitant response to the surge in antisemitism that has played out openly on the streets of Sydney and Melbourne. Rather than being confronted decisively when it erupted on October 8 — the day after the Hamas massacre in Israel — it was allowed to fester. Against that backdrop, it is perhaps unsurprising that Australia has now experienced a terrorist attack involving firearms, despite guns supposedly being difficult to acquire in this country.

Ironically, while much of the public outrage has been directed at the government, the Labor Party now finds itself politically strengthened, with the Coalition in disarray. Even more striking was the decision by the Greens — positioned to the left of Labor — to vote against the Bill altogether.

This legislation does not exist in a vacuum. Australia already has the Racial Discrimination Act 1975, along with amendments passed just a year ago that strengthened laws against hate crimes. The problem has never been the absence of legislation, but rather the failure to enforce it. Laws on the books mean very little if authorities are unwilling or unable to apply them.

Will this new Bill meaningfully curb the antisemitism that is now rampant in certain communities? I am sceptical. To understand why, it is worth examining several of its key provisions.

One provision introduces the following:

“The Bill would introduce a new aggravated offence for religious or other leaders who advocate or threaten force or violence against groups or individuals, or their property, under sections 80.2A to 80.2BE of the Criminal Code.”

“The new aggravated offence would ensure higher penalties apply to those who are in such positions and exploit this to advance violent extremist views.”

While this sounds reasonable in principle, it is highly vulnerable to subjective interpretation. The Prime Minister’s past activism as a “Palestinian” supporter — including participation in campus marches — and his consistent reluctance since October 7 to name antisemitism without simultaneously invoking Islamophobia raise legitimate questions about how selectively this law might be applied, and whose rhetoric will actually be scrutinised.

Another provision requires courts to consider, as an aggravating factor at sentencing, whether criminal conduct was motivated by hatred toward a group distinguished by race, national origin, or ethnic origin.

But how will a court determine intent or meaning? Take the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Many regard this phrase as a clear call for the elimination of Jews from the land of Israel. Will it be treated as hate speech under this framework, or dismissed as political expression? The answer remains unclear.

“The Bill would introduce a new framework for organisations which engage in or advocate hate crimes on the basis of race, or national or ethnic origin to be listed as prohibited hate groups.”

Again, this appears sensible — until one reads the qualifying language.

“The AFP Minister would also have to be satisfied that specifying the organisation as a prohibited hate group is reasonably necessary to prevent social, economic, psychological and physical harm to the Australian community by these organisations.”

This introduces yet another layer of political discretion. If a minister acknowledges an organisation as hateful but determines it is unlikely to cause harm, does it escape prohibition? Once again, enforcement hinges less on objective standards than on individual interpretation.

The Bill further introduces a new racial vilification offence:

“This new offence would criminalise publicly promoting or inciting hated towards another person or group on the grounds of race, colour or national or ethnic origin, or spreading ideas of racial superiority, where that conduct would cause a reasonable targeted person to fear harassment, intimidation or violence. The offence is intended to target serious forms of antisemitic rhetoric, as well as white supremacy and other racist rhetoric. The penalty for the offence would be 5 years imprisonment. A defence is available if the conduct consists only of directly quoting from, or otherwise referencing, a religious text for the purpose of religious teaching or discussion.”

This raises additional concerns. If an individual is subjected to racist harassment and responds with an angry or offensive remark, could that person themselves face prosecution? The Bill offers little clarity on how context, provocation, or proportionality will be weighed.

Finally, the legislation proposes further tightening of gun laws — a familiar reflex after mass violence. Yet Australia already has stringent firearm regulations, and the Bondi attack exposes failures in screening and enforcement rather than gaps in legislation. Aside from farmers and specific occupational needs, few Australians require firearms. We do not have a Second Amendment, nor a cultural right to bear arms. More restrictions may offer political cover, but little practical impact.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what tangible effect this Bill will have. Acts of physical violence must, of course, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But legislation cannot erase hatred from people’s hearts. That work begins elsewhere — in education, in media accountability, and in moral leadership from the top down. Without that, this Bill risks becoming yet another symbolic gesture rather than a meaningful solution.