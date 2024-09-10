"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" - Edmund Burke.

Yesterday, an Embraer aircraft flying from Asheville to Atlanta crashed in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, killing all 64 passengers. The plane was inexplicably hijacked by two company employees wielding handguns. They wanted the immediate implementation of a diversity program. The company couldn't comply quickly enough, and the cockpit voice recorder showed that the pilot and copilot were shot, causing the plane to nosedive.

When Joe Biden was asked about the crash, he responded to a reporter by stating that if the company had implemented diversity and inclusion programs, the disaster wouldn't have happened. So Biden blamed the crash on the company executive, not the hijackers.

Warning: The above is untrue; I made it up.

Who's side is the Biden administration on? The people behind Biden––the Obama team––embolden their enemies and attack their allies, especially their ally in the Middle East, Israel. If someone came into your house, kidnapped your daughter, and raped her, would you expect to be put on trial because you "allowed" the rape to happen?

This blaming of the victims of an attack rather than the perpetrators reminds me of 9/11. I remember September 12, 2001, less than 24 hours after the attack on the Twin Towers in Manhattan; everyone was in shock, even here in Australia. I was looking after patients that day, and when I came out of the adjusting room to the reception area, I heard a heated discussion. It was between a young Australian and an American lady who was an Australian resident. The young man stated that the Americans deserved it! She found his comments quite offensive, as I would. I called her into my room to defuse the situation. What this young man was saying, is that innocent people deserved to be killed because their government may have made poor decisions. I told the young man what he said was inappropriate in my practice. This attitude is so prevalent today.

This is precisely what the U.S. administration is saying to Israel. Don't go in and take care of the terrorists. Negotiate a ceasefire. That is what Hamas wants. It will release a few hostages, and with the ceasefire, it will reconstitute itself. Well, Israel agreed to the terms of a ceasefire, which Hamas rejected several times. What was the result? Five Israelis and one Israeli-American killed––all shot in the head. The Biden-Harris administration's foreign policy is the opposite of the Midas touch. Everything it touches leads to thousands of deaths, including Americans in Afghanistan, Israeli-Americans, Ukrainians, and Russians.

Australia is not much better, especially our disgusting foreign minister, Penny Wong, who is demanding a ceasefire and has continued funding the Hamas thugs in Gaza through the corrupt U.N. agency, UNRWA. These are the same people who have been pushing for the War with Russia that has been ongoing since February 2022 but actually started in 2014, when Obama refused to seriously negotiate about Russia's concerns about ethnic Russians killed in eastern Ukraine. Then the Biden administration kept pushing the Russia, Russia, Russia attacks because, in some perverted way, they linked Donald Trump with Russia even though that narrative has been totally debunked.

Biden and his minions kept talking about regime change in Russia; they have also sought the same in Israel. American administrations never seem to learn not to stick their noses in someone else's business, but when the shoe is on the other foot:

"The White House said on Thursday that Putin should stop commenting on the November election." - Reuters.

This was in response to Putin stating he preferred Harris to be the next President. Whether true or not, why wouldn't he? The Biden-Harris administration has empowered Iran and has socked it to the Israelis who are trying to destroy the Hamas savages, a declared terrorist organization. The U.S. administration has played right into the hands of Hamas. The message is to take hostages and then murder them at will, and the U.S. will criticize those fighting the terrorists. That only encourages more terrorism––it works.

We now have an Iran-Russia-China-Turkey alliance. Well done, Biden. That is Biden's outstanding achievement in foreign policy. If it wasn't so serious, it would be a joke.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian War rages on, with no end in sight because the Democrats refuse to enter into ceasefire negotiations with Russia, while they are pushing Israel to do just that, with one of the most evil groups of savages that we've seen in recent times. As they say, "You can't make this stuff up".

How much has the U.S. spent on Ukraine so far? According to the Kiel Institute, the U.S. has spent 75 billion Euros in aid and 50 billion Euros in military hardware. That total amounts to $138 billion U.S. by the end of April this year. The figure is undoubtedly higher now. The death figures are staggering from the War, with hundreds of thousands of young Ukrainians dead and a loss of population as others have fled the country.

This failed foreign policy is not happening accidentally. You have a significant part of the U.S. government, pro-Iranian, anti-Israel with some openly antisemitic. When Prime Minister Netanyahu, recently spoke before Congress, his speech was boycotted by more than 50 Democrats. How undignified. Whether you like the man or not, he is the elected leader of a democratic country; the only one in the Middle East.

As many former Democrats, including RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, and Professor Alan Dershowitz, are saying, this Democrat Party is unrecognizable from the Party of JFK. A Harris victory means more of the same and much worse. As unlikely as we thought a short time ago, and as pathetic Harris has been as a candidate, she may snatch victory, which would be disastrous for America. She will enforce censorship on steroids and stifle your rights, where the First Amendment will become an afterthought.

There is something Americans can do about this evil Democrat regime. On September 29, there will be a rally in Washington, D.C., to support the resistance to the authoritarian regime that will implement even further restrictions on American freedoms. Appreciate that evil often disguises itself as good; don't be deluded. The world is already moving towards suppression of individual rights. If not America, then who?

https://jointheresistance.org

The principles to stand up for are:

Freedom of speech, assembly and religion

Presumption of innocence

The right to privacy

The consent of the governed being the sole basis for governmental legitimacy

Equal protection under the law

A color-blind society

Property rights

The right to challenge evidence and confront witnesses

The right to informed consent

The speakers will include Brett Weinstein, Pierre Kory, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, Lara Logan, and many other prominent people who still share the values which have served America so well. Be there if you can.