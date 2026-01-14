In the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, we are given a glimpse of the potentially life-changing effects of vitamin D supplementation.

Vitamin D supplementation reduces the incidence of dementia

A study published in 2023 examined 12,388 participants. Of these, 4,637 received vitamin D supplementation, while 7,751 received none. Mid- and long-term survival free of dementia was significantly higher in the supplemented group.

After five years, 83.6% of those taking vitamin D remained dementia-free, compared with 68.4% in the non-supplemented group. After ten years, the difference was even more striking, with a reported 40% reduction in dementia incidence among those supplementing.

Of course, supplementation is not the only way to obtain vitamin D. Sensible sun exposure—around 20 to 30 minutes per day—can provide approximately 3,000 IU of vitamin D. Unfortunately, the public receives mixed messages from the medical establishment: stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer, but if you do go outside, cover yourself with sunscreen, which can reduce vitamin D synthesis. Vitamin D can also be obtained from dietary sources.

It has been known for some time that vitamin D plays a vital role in immune system function. Numerous studies have demonstrated this, including one published in the journal Nutrients, which concluded:

“There is an indisputable relation between vitamin D and the immune system. With respect to in vitro studies, overwhelming evidence exists for a physiological role for the vitamin D system in immune regulation, and immune modulation can be observed by exposing immune cells to pharmacological doses of vitamin D metabolites.”

What has since been discovered is that immune system cells possess receptors specifically designed to bind vitamin D molecules.

In hindsight, it borders on malpractice that the general population was not encouraged to have their vitamin D levels checked and optimized to support immune function. As always, the issue comes down to money. If people were encouraged to get sunlight and consume vitamin-D-rich foods, they might be less dependent on pharmaceutical interventions. During COVID, Big Pharma and its government enablers were determined to ensure that injections went into every arm.

Most of us learned during our education that vitamin D is essential for bone health, as it enhances calcium absorption and helps prevent osteoporosis.

But what about longevity? Can vitamin D influence lifespan? One important marker of aging is telomere shortening. Telomeres are protective DNA sequences at the ends of chromosomes that help prevent premature cellular aging and death.

With each cell division, telomeres shorten.

A study reported in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that individuals supplementing with 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily experienced only one-quarter of the telomere shortening seen in the placebo group. This suggests that vitamin D may indeed play a role in extending healthy lifespan.

There is little doubt that if society had focused as much attention on vitamin D levels as it did on PCR testing, the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic may have been very different. A positive PCR test does not necessarily mean someone will become ill, and false negatives also occur. It is not a perfect diagnostic tool. I recall testing positive for tuberculosis as a child, despite never having the disease. My mother did, and it is likely that antibodies passed to me resulted in the positive test.

Standard recommendations often cite optimal vitamin D levels at around 50 nanograms per millilitre. However, many physicians treating COVID patients on the front lines argued that levels above 100 were preferable.

At no point in government or public health messaging were vitamin recommendations meaningfully promoted. This highlights a systemic problem: a healthcare model driven by medical interventionism, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. If one dared to suggest alternatives such as vitamin D, vitamin C, or ivermectin, one was quickly labelled a quack. Unfortunately, the public suffered as a result.