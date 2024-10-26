We've known about Long COVID and Long Vax for three years now, and various medical groups that could think outside the box and not listen to the medical establishment devised protocols to deal with these conditions.

The following article in the Australian Journal of General Practice appears to show that medical groups in Australia are clueless about how to deal with this condition.

The comments in this article make you wonder why they ever wrote the article. It talks about exploring yet not knowing or understanding the condition of Long Covid. It's like Kamala Harris, who uses many words to say nothing.

The following are some excerpts:

"The aim of the current study was to gain an understanding of the general practice experience of diagnosing and managing long COVID in Australia and to explore recommendations for contributing to the safety and quality of the long COVID response."

"The current research was designed as a qualitative exploratory study aiming to inductively understand the general practice experience of diagnosing and managing long COVID through the experiences of a purposive sample of key project stakeholders and subject matter experts."

Results

"… we notice people are still searching for another reason before they commit to long COVID. So people have seen a respiratory physician, a cardiologist, a neurologist, and no one knows what's going on, and then maybe someone will put the word long COVID on their file. So I think there is a significant delay in diagnosis."

… uncertainty of diagnosis. And is this long COVID? Is (this) something else? … So, I think, really, the uncertainty for general practitioners is the most difficult thing, and you know, being able to be confident that that is the diagnosis.Particularly when there's a bit of a delay in that symptomatology coming forward."

"There's no good consensus on diagnosis, as we've discussed. There's no good consensus on treatment."

The article's summation is that they don't know what to do for Long Covid. This is analogous to when Covid-19 first arrived on our shores. The official line was that if you got COVID-19, only do something if it gets bad enough. According to the medical establishment, there was no known treatment. Of course, when Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine was suggested, they were trashed. The protocol was that when Covid-19 got bad enough, people were to go to the hospital. Often, that's where the COVID people died.

Did medical associations in Australia bother to check out groups overseas, such as the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance? They and others have had protocols in place for some time to treat both Long COVID and Long Vax, which are essentially related to spike protein toxicity.

The Peter McCullough has his protocol depending on the stage of a person’s illness:

America's Front Line Doctors (AFLD) also had protocols for Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Budesonide.

The Australian Journal of General Practitioners needs to do more to keep doctors up with the latest on effective treatments for Long COVID-19 and long-term Vax. Of course, they are part of the problem because they encouraged 'vaccination' from the outset. They caused the problem that they are now charged with fixing. The problem is, they have no fixes.