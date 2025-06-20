The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
11h

But this was supposedly a once in a lifetime pandemic... 🤔

Unfortunately this Covid charade turned me from a nation proud citizen, who believed in our institutions and our justice system, to one who now doubts we ever had a country in the first place, we're inmates in a corporate controlled jail... To be experimented on or locked down on a whim for something that is truthfully about as deadly as the flu...

If it is possible to make a virus more infective, with potential long lasting side effects, in a lab, then we also had biological warfare unleashed on the world...

It is rather sus that a highly mutating virus such as a corona virus made it around the world with very little mutation... In fact it is somewhat impossible... Whatever covid is or isn't, it's definitely an op if some sort...

The Jonestown scenario of take a genetic, never before used, injection (that interferes with the most important process in your body, a high consequence action, for a cold of generally minimum consequence) or else... is soooooo deeply disturbing there just aren't the words to emphasise how shellshocked I am by the way everyone just accepted this, accepted the propaganda...

Not to mention the crazy over reach, the sci fi dystopia of Melbourne...

Now, no one's to blame, harms are hidden by a complicit media, complicit government and complicit judiciary...

Only but a few of us remember it seems.

Given the UK media already on 2nd February 2020, which is long before the first lockdowns even began, had meetings on "the narrative "... Government officials met with the chief at ITV where they had agreed to talk with them about ”vaccine messaging” agenda I repeat this was on the 2nd of February 2020.

There wasn’t even any covid vaccine on the market yet and the lockdowns hadn’t even begun.

Why were they discussing vaccine propaganda so early on? Something doesn’t seem right !!

You bet the same went on here, and a cast of useful unquestioning idiots were rolled out on TV (bolstered by praise I'm sure, about how they were messaging for the "greater good") to push this narrative, without even a thought that they were in the middle of a strange sci fi like situation, where human rights were trodden on and a disturbing gene medication was being forced upon all citizens, whether they wanted it or not.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/64IHtOCrukEL/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture