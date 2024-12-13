The Covid pandemic may be over, but the tyranny for some doctors still goes on. Dr Mary Bowden practices in Houston, Texas. When you think of Texas, you don’t think of the left-wing Los Angeles-New York establishment. Regarding the medico-pharmaceutical complex, nowhere in America is safe for doctors who stand out.
Dr. Bowden had the temerity to treat COVID patients. Early in the piece, she took on COVID patients where others wouldn’t. Not only did she criticize the mRNA vaccines, but she also dared to treat patients with Ivermectin. For her efforts, she was banned from Houston Methodist Hospital. In addition, her license to practice has been threatened.
The Truth Patrol is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
She doesn’t have much hope despite the selection of RFK Jr. to the position of head of H.H.S. It’s something I’ve been stating. Trump has had plenty of opportunities to stipulate a ban on injections until they have been adequately tested. Instead, he doubles down that the vaccines have been an outstanding achievement.
I don’t believe anything will change with Trump at the helm. Trump cannot admit that he was wrong or at least that the people who advised him were wrong. Most of his recent picks in the area of health do not inspire confidence. The only conclusion one can think of is that he is all in on the COVID-19 vaccines.
Listen to Dr Bowden.
The Truth Patrol is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
One of the most significant issues Americans face is poor health, as the United States is one of the least healthy developed countries. This development is mainly due to the corruption of the FDA, which sides with food and pharma companies and fails to protect Americans from harmful substances.
The DNC and media are in panic mode right now, trying to convince everyone that RFK Jr. is crazy and spewing misinformation. In reality, RFK Jr. has a stellar track record in politics and environmental law and is poised to shake the foundations of the corrupt structures that have harmed the American public for decades. He is a massive threat to a corrupt system that has been left unchecked for decades.
And, yes, COVID and the Jabs were the greatest genocide in world history. It's time for Nuremburg 2.0. Short ropes and long drops. Fauci should go first. Gates second.
Thanks for this post. I wish all doctors were as obviously great as Dr Bowden. One of the most shocking things covid revealed was the awful extent of cowardly, opportunistic, greedy, unscrupulous, illogical, and dishonest behavior many in the medical establishment. My father - sadly - was one of their victims. How can anybody believe injecting healthy babies with experimental drugs is a good idea? How? Yet apparently many in the medical world prefer to do this than put their own interest at the remotest risk.