The Covid pandemic may be over, but the tyranny for some doctors still goes on. Dr Mary Bowden practices in Houston, Texas. When you think of Texas, you don’t think of the left-wing Los Angeles-New York establishment. Regarding the medico-pharmaceutical complex, nowhere in America is safe for doctors who stand out.

Dr. Bowden had the temerity to treat COVID patients. Early in the piece, she took on COVID patients where others wouldn’t. Not only did she criticize the mRNA vaccines, but she also dared to treat patients with Ivermectin. For her efforts, she was banned from Houston Methodist Hospital. In addition, her license to practice has been threatened.

She doesn’t have much hope despite the selection of RFK Jr. to the position of head of H.H.S. It’s something I’ve been stating. Trump has had plenty of opportunities to stipulate a ban on injections until they have been adequately tested. Instead, he doubles down that the vaccines have been an outstanding achievement.

I don’t believe anything will change with Trump at the helm. Trump cannot admit that he was wrong or at least that the people who advised him were wrong. Most of his recent picks in the area of health do not inspire confidence. The only conclusion one can think of is that he is all in on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Listen to Dr Bowden.