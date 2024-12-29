It’s true that most people go about their lives without much thought about identifying their purpose in life. Many just go from one day to the next, struggling to get by. They wake up in the morning, go to work in a job that may not be inspiring, and then come home and sit in front of the TV, perhaps with a beer or two or glasses of wine. The next day, it’s rinse and repeat.

When we don’t take charge of our lives and empower ourselves, we tend to submit to someone else’s power, which could be an employer or employee, a bank, a family member, or anyone else we may interact with in our lives. When you are discounted by someone, you are in a careful situation. When you overpower someone, you are careless. The ideal state of a transactional interaction is when you are caring. Both parties serve each other.

We have areas of our lives where we are stronger than others. Some focus on one area, while others may be highly empowered in several regions. Take someone like Elon Musk. Intellect and finances are of greater importance to him, and he excels far beyond what most people can hope. He is, after all, the wealthiest man in the world.

He has also entered another area, which he probably didn’t think would be his purpose. One of his children who has disowned him is a transexual, and now, because California has passed laws giving children the right to not inform their parents about identifying as another gender, Musk said enough.

Now, Musk has entered the arena of social order, and from there, he has become political with his open support for Donald Trump.

So, what area of life are you attuned to? Let’s look at the major life areas and see which ones you fit into because, ultimately, it will determine your destiny.