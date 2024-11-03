In any interaction between a healthcare practitioner and a patient, the primary concerns are the patient's safety and the effectiveness of the care being given. There is also another concern: the state of well-being of the practitioner. If the doctor is not healthy, he cannot deliver proper care, and often, his or her practice life can be short.

In some professions, mental health is a concern for practitioners as it is for the general public with alcoholism, drug abuse, and severe depression.

Most people realize that if they have procedures such as surgery, there is a risk involved. The patient has to give informed consent by signing a document stating that they understand there are certain potentially severe risks in undertaking the surgery. Unfortunately, in the age of COVID-19, much of that was thrown away.

People were not given informed consent about the injections they were to be given. The 'vaccines' were provided by the drug companies with the full knowledge that there were significant adverse events and even deaths resulting from these injections.

Ironically, the medical profession for many years tried to scare people off chiropractic care with the narrative that they could be paralyzed or suffer a stroke while they were the ones who have the highest malpractice insurance rates, and the highest rates of adverse events. Many times, people have been terrified of seeking the services of a chiropractor because of the perception usually given to them by the medical profession.

Some adverse events may happen with any profession anytime a patient sees a practitioner. A chiropractor will mitigate the effects by altering the technique to suit the patient.

So, let's consider three false assumptions about chiropractic care.

Chiropractic Care is dangerous.

The belief that chiropractic is dangerous has diminished for two reasons. If chiropractic was truly dangerous and many people were injured, our malpractice insurance rates would be sky-high. In addition, the word would get around that chiropractic care is unsafe, and practices would suffer.

Alternatively, since chiropractic care is safe, more people have been seeking the services of chiropractors, therefore nullifying the idea that chiropractic is unsafe. Today, few medical doctors resort to making blanket statements about chiropractic being unsafe.