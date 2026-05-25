In a pure, straight chiropractic philosophy and approach to healing, we state that we do not treat symptoms or diseases. Rather, we aim to enable the body’s innate intelligence to be better expressed by correcting vertebral subluxations, thereby allowing improved function through a more efficient nervous system.

Often, when the body functions better, conditions improve or even disappear. People may recover from their symptoms, which can create the impression that the chiropractor treated or “cured” the symptom.

An important principle is that symptoms may or may not be directly related to vertebral subluxations. If they were, then the absence of symptoms would indicate that no subluxation is present and nothing would need to be done. However, subluxations can occur in both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Likewise, symptoms can occur in both sick and healthy people. Therefore, symptoms are not a reliable measure of health. Are they good or bad? The answer is that they can be both.

From a chiropractic perspective, symptoms do not help us locate subluxations more effectively. In many cases, subluxations are present without symptoms, or the symptoms are far removed from the spinal location of the subluxation.

For reasons of liability protection and to comply with regulations set by licensing boards, we must document a patient’s symptomatology. It is also important, especially during a patient’s first visit, to understand their perspective and where they are coming from, particularly if they are unfamiliar with the chiropractic approach.

With respect to regulations, many policies are based on the medical model of healthcare, and may not fully align with chiropractic philosophy. Chiropractic, however, operates from a different paradigm.

The complexity of symptoms can be illustrated by the following examples: