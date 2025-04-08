In my April 3, 2025 post, I asked a couple of survey questions to see if you thought there would be significant changes to the COVID-19 shots and whether any tyrants who imposed Orwellian edicts on the populace would pay the price. The results are not encouraging.

So, by almost three to one, most respondents don’t believe the COVID-19 shots will be taken off the market. This, despite Mr. anti-vaxer––as the mainstream media refers to him––RFK Jr., has taken the post to head HHS. The rest of the new appointees to the NIH and CDC favour vaccines to varying degrees. The best thing that we can hope for is that the COVID-19 shots be banned for children and pregnant women. That would be sensible. However, sensibility and the government-pharmaceutical complex are an oxymoron.

Even more one-sided is the second survey, in which few believe anyone will pay a price for what was done. Fauci, the father of the gain-of-function research, is apparently off with a lifelong pardon for his role in the whole COVID-19 fiasco. Politicians, of course, are immune from prosecution. They appear to say and do literally anything and never pay a price.

Unfortunately, the vaccine-injured are out on a limb and have to depend on the courts for payouts for their injuries. These are usually pitifully small and variable.

The one positive is that more people have woken up post-COVID than before the pandemic, recognizing the overreaching power and deception of health departments and the pharmaceutical industry.