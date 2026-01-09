“The surgery was a success but the patient died.”

I am reminded of that old adage when I read that surgical deaths have increased since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

This represents a 30% increase—not an insignificant figure.

The data was released by the West Australian Audit of Surgical Mortality. However, the report largely obscures its own findings through bureaucratic doublespeak. While it acknowledges that surgical deaths have increased, it simultaneously claims that these deaths were not caused by surgery itself. One of the primary explanations offered is COVID-19.

There is some validity to this claim. During lockdowns, many people avoided routine medical screenings because they were instructed to stay home. Procedures such as colonoscopies and breast cancer screenings were delayed or cancelled. However, the critical question remains: did these delays alone cause a rise in surgical mortality?

The report also states that individuals who had COVID-19 were more vulnerable to complications, particularly older and frailer patients whose systems were already compromised. If that is the case, then a related question must be asked: what about those who received injections that may have weakened their immune systems?

The report further cites poor supervision and communication as contributing factors. I would add another possibility—overmedication within the hospital system. Hospitals are notorious for the routine administration of drugs, often when they are unnecessary, and at other times for failing to adequately instruct patients about medications following procedures.

I can offer a personal example.

In 2019, I underwent a hip replacement. The surgery went very well; within six weeks I was cycling again. In the 24 hours following the procedure, I experienced very little pain. Despite this, nursing staff repeatedly insisted that I take heavy-duty opioids to suppress pain I did not have. I continued to refuse until they finally relented. Had I taken those opioids, who knows what the outcome might have been if I had suffered an adverse reaction?

The issue of communication is especially relevant. Patients are frequently discharged with poorly explained instructions regarding which medications they should or should not take. At times, staff display a flippant attitude, as though the patient is incapable of understanding or should simply “know better.”

What is particularly striking is that since the onset of COVID-19, there has been a substantial increase in surgical deaths. This suggests that we may be witnessing yet another negative consequence—not of the virus itself, but of the measures implemented in the name of public safety.

GOOD NEWS FROM THE CDC

Finally, some positive news on the vaccination front. The CDC has removed the following vaccines from the recommended childhood vaccination schedule:

Rotavirus

COVID-19

Influenza

Meningococcal disease

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

These vaccines are now to be administered on an “as-needed” basis through shared decision-making between parents and their doctors. In truth, this approach should apply to all vaccines on the schedule. Vaccination should be an individual choice.

It is worth noting that American children receive roughly twice as many vaccines as children in many European countries. One has to ask how that makes sense.

As the Health and Human Services states on its website:

“Trust in U.S. public health declined from 72% to 40% between 2020 and 2024, coinciding with public health failure during the pandemic, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”

It is therefore no surprise that confidence in the health system has collapsed. This change represents a small step back toward sanity. It is reasonable to argue that if all vaccines were classified in this way, children would likely be healthier and experience less chronic illness.