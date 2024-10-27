Many countries in the West are in declining health. America leads this downward spiral, but even where I am in Australia, the amount of chronic disease even in children is astounding. Life expectancy has been flattening out as far as the rate of increase.

From 1968 to 1974, there was the most dramatic increase in life expectancy in Australia. Since that peak we see the decline in the rate of increase. In Nature Aging, researchers believe we have reached the limitations of how much more life expectancy can increase. So spending more and using more medicines will not equate with an increase in longevity. In fact, as we saw with the Covid shots and other medical disasters, we have caused unnecessary deaths. We are getting less bang for the buck.

We spend more money on treatment, take more drugs, and vaccines, and have more surgery. Yet, here we are an unhealthy society. In Australia the average person 70 and older takes five or more medications daily. I see this with patients. I have seen seniors who take a dozen medications daily.

It’s not just the elderly. Young adults and children have more chronic disease than ever. We are definitely doing something wrong. The whole approach is geared to treating diseases or alleviating symptoms and we ignore things we can easily remedy through lifestyle changes for some of our most common ailments. Long ago Thomas Edison recognized the following:

"The Doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet, & in the cause and prevention of disease.“

We also have an organ that seems to be forgotten by many in the search for health and wellness.