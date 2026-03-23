What feels overwhelming to one person may feel like a welcome challenge to another. What causes one person to break down emotionally can prompt someone else to compartmentalize the pressure and focus on what needs to be done.

Stress is a distraction — a diversion that takes a toll mentally and physically, and often affects others in a person’s life. It can contribute to job loss, marital breakdown, and financial strain. A stressful situation can also be compounded by overreacting to it, turning a temporary difficulty into a prolonged, self-perpetuating burden.

Often, we intensify our own stress through exaggerated responses. What is the most stressful thing you can imagine? Consider life in Nazi Germany during the late 1930s and early 1940s. If you were rounded up and placed in a concentration camp, the stress would be both immediate and well-founded. Each day could bring uncertainty about survival — whether you would be sent to forced labor, executed, or killed in a gas chamber. That is existential stress.

Fast forward to today, and we see young people experiencing intense frustration when their iPhone glitches. It’s a first-world problem — making a mountain out of a molehill.

When you are in the midst of stress, it can feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, even if others are puzzled by your reaction. So why does stress affect people so differently?