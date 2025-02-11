The headlines in our local print and online press here in Perth and on the local Channel 7 TV station were about a measles alert. Oh my God, one case of measles, and it's panic stations.

Of course, they said you should mask up and isolate if you suspect measles. Isolating is a good thing to do. What would the reaction have been if we had 10 cases? Would the government have implemented the COVID strategy of isolation, social distancing, widespread testing, whether previously infected or vaccinated, masks, and vaccination? They would have invoked the fear of God in people. After all, fear worked with COVID-19; why wouldn't it with measles?

It's all a bit of a shell game. Look over here, not over there. Over there is the whole COVID-19 ecosystem, which we had to endure for the better part of four years with all the tyrannical policies that made Australia one of the renowned countries in the world in which freedom died. This was all because of a virus. Now, we are to be fearful because of another virus.

The thing they don't want you to look at is the actual data about COVID-19 and how the health agencies, with their governmental henchmen, stifled our way of life. We now know that lockdowns were counterproductive and damaging. We know that keeping children out of school caused I.Q.s to drop. We know that many people were traumatized by the isolation and imprisonment within their own homes. But the greatest insult was the damage done to our health by the Covid-19 injections.

Let's look at the Open VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System). We can see the incidence of death reports following vaccination compared to years gone by. We can also see the temporal relationship between deaths from the vaccination day until the report of a death. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 jabs have killed many people. The VAERS system is greatly underreported.

What is even more astonishing about the report concerning measles is that most people I know my age had measles, German measles, mumps, chicken pox and whooping cough, all those childhood diseases that gave us lifelong immunity. Similarly, my children had those illnesses in the early 1980s.

Did the vaccine play a role in reducing measles cases? Sure, but did it significantly reduce deaths? Well, if we look at deaths due to measles, we find that the decline occurred well before the introduction of the vaccine in 1963.

Throughout the 20th century, there was a steady improvement in living standards, public health, and sanitation. Also, the introduction of antibiotics in the 1940s made a difference. Today, the odds of dying from measles, whether in Australia or the United States, are less than one in a million.

During the same period, however––and especially since the 1990s––there has been an explosion of chronic illness, and autism in children has skyrocketed. So we just shuffled the deck and exchanged one disease for another one.

The health departments and media cohorts want you to believe they care about your health. If they really care about your health, why ban the importation of a safe, naturally derived product like Ivermectin? The science shows that it has antiviral, antiparasitic, and anticancer properties. Yet, they keep giving us misinformation that the drug is a horse dewormer, dangerous for human use and all the usual diatribe. The fact is that the agencies are beholden to the pharmaceutical companies. There is no money in Ivermectin or doing clinical trials to confirm its effectiveness.

Drug companies want to develop new drugs and gain patents, which allows them to earn huge profits as they dispense the drugs to the masses. It concerns them little when these drugs are found to harm people; after all, when it comes to vaccines, they have government-mandated liability protection.

So a case of measles? Could you spare me the hysteria?