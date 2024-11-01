Steve Bannon is looked upon by many as a right-wing extremist who is 110% MAGA. He was a strategist for the Trump campaign the first time Trump ran. Bannon has also been an investment banker and served in the U.S. Navy. His War Room program and podcast have featured not only pro-Trump people, but he has been instrumental in exposing the fraud committed by Big Pharma on the American people and others.

Yesterday, he was released from federal prison for failing to honor a spurious subpoena from the House Democrats. Few these days stand up for principle and ignore the consequences. At the press conference, Bannon was as defiant as ever as evidenced by this short clip.

Steve Bannon is not only a fighter, but he has served humanity excellently. His platform was the only one that gave voice to high-profile feminist Naomi Wolf, who was banned from Twitter––pre-Musk––, Facebook, and YouTube. What was her crime? She had always advocated for women’s health, and she noticed that after the rollout of the COVID-19 shots in 2021, women were experiencing menstrual dysregulation.

We know when the menstrual cycle is affected, it leads to fertility problems. Dr Jessica Rose plotted the live births in many countries, including this chart for Australia from the Bureau of Statistics for 2021 compared to other years.

What happened in 2021? The Covid shots were rolled out in February. Nine months later, births dropped off a cliff not only for the year but compared to the average for the previous 10 years.

As time went on, other symptoms started to appear, and worse was to come. When lawyer Aaron Siri got a court order to release the Pfizer documents––which they tried to hide––the plethora of adverse events came out for all to see.

Pfizer had to hire 2400 full-time staff members to compile the worldwide list of adverse events after the first three months of the rollout. Here are some of the serious side effects listed by April 2021:

heart damage in the young

1223 deaths

severe liver injury

severe neurological events

facial paralysis

kidney injury

multiple organ failure

activation of herpes

lung damage,

acute respiratory distress syndrome

Sars-CoV-1

blood clots

autoimmune conditions

arthritic conditions

Source: The Pfizer Papers

Bannon’s influence in all this was that he encouraged Wolf to crowdsource the voluminous data by releasing 55,000 pages a month for a total of 450,000 pages. Bannon kept prodding, and the task seemed daunting. It would take a team of experts in many fields to assess the data: neurologists, oncologists, geneticists, immunologists, pathologists, and pharmaceutical experts, to name a few.

The challenge was to get a few thousand experts to review the data and coordinate the findings so that they could be presented in an understandable way. Enter Amy Kelly, who has experience in project management. The work resulted in the Pfizer Papers.

The project may have never happened without Steve Bannon to light the spark of such an endeavor. It was only Bannon who gave Naomi Wolf a voice. He was the instigator of the most critical work. What is interesting is that this is how America used to work without the rabid bipolar political antagonism that is rife today. It shows that people on opposite sides of the political spectrum can find commonality. Bannon is concerned about women’s health, as is Naomi Wolf. Also, both are concerned about the rule of law. These are big things. Bannon was the victim of “Show Me the Man, I’ll Show You the Crime.” The little things become trivial in the scheme of things. Demonizing your opposition is entirely counterproductive.