The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
1d

🤯😡grrrr. And still here. In some places. Take this medicine. Not eat better. Not let’s help you be able to afford the health food. They don’t want to know about those who lost their lives, are injured, lost jobs. 😡😡😡

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ely
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture