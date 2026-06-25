Look at the photos of these healthy-looking children. Of course they are healthy, because they got vaccinated. That is the message that keeps being projected by the Australian National Immunization Strategy It seems they are on a mission:

“With a vision of a healthier Australia through immunisation, this Strategy sets a mission to reduce the impact of vaccine-preventable diseases through high uptake of safe, effective, and equitable immunisation across the lifespan of the Australian population.”

According to their statistics, Australians had already reached a 95% full vaccination rate by 2020. Since then, concern has grown that vaccination rates have declined. I wonder why. Could it be that repeatedly gaslighting people with the “safe and effective” mantra, when many came to believe it was not true, has had an impact?

According to the document, the COVID-19 vaccination program was highly successful. They continue to repeat the same message. You would think that after six years, some self-awareness might have emerged. The medical-pharmaceutical establishment appears interested in little other than promoting its own worldview and agenda. Any form of dissent is treated as heresy.

Have authorities learned anything from the COVID-19 debacle? Apparently not. You do not question the vaccine gods. Here is a radio advertisement I heard the other day:

“Preparation is just part of life for me. And learning lines isn’t all I do. To prepare for viruses like COVID, influenza, and RSV, I get vaccinated regularly. Viruses are always changing and that’s why vaccination really matters to protect yourself against serious disease and hospitalisation. And the risks go up when you turn 65.

Vaccination is the best preparation. Speak to your health professional and book your vaccinations today. Visit health.gov.au/winter-vaccinations. Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.”

If you’re over 65 the message is you are frail. It is those evil viruses lurking around every corner. You are at their mercy, so you had better get vaccinated. Nowhere in all the advertising and messaging is there any mention of maintaining good health through sound nutrition, adequate exercise, or ensuring sufficient levels of essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Simply having adequate vitamin D levels may go a long way toward supporting the immune system when it encounters a virus. There is virtually no public education in that realm. It is all about vaccines.

This quote from the Immunisation Strategy handbook is particularly telling:

“The context for these challenges includes economic and structural barriers to vaccine access for some groups and the influence of vaccine misinformation. This serious problem was intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There is reason to believe that vaccine misinformation may also come from some of those who promoted the COVID-19 vaccines. A paper published in the European Journal of Epidemiology examined the relationship between vaccination rates and COVID-19 case numbers across 68 countries and numerous U.S. counties. As the paper’s title states:

Increases in COVID‑19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States

The paper reported that there appeared to be no discernible relationship between the percentage of the population that was fully vaccinated and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the preceding seven days. The trend line suggested a marginally positive association, meaning that countries with higher percentages of fully vaccinated individuals also experienced higher numbers of COVID-19 cases per million people.

This was the opposite of what many expected and gave rise to the slogan, “the more you vaccinate, the more you infect.”

Let the resistance continue. No matter what pressure health departments attempt to exert, we should follow our inner voice and do what we believe is right after conducting rigorous research.

The truth is that many happy children are unvaccinated, while some who experience adverse events may face lifelong challenges and diminished quality of life as a result.