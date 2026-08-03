Sporting injuries can occur in virtually any activity, from high-impact contact sports such as boxing, ice hockey, and football to seemingly gentle pursuits like golf. While the severity and type of injury varies from sport to sport, every athletic activity places unique stresses on the muscles, joints, spine, and nervous system. Understanding these risks—and taking steps to prevent and correct them—is essential for maintaining long-term health and performance. In this article, I’ll examine two sports at opposite ends of the physical spectrum—golf and football—to illustrate how chiropractic care can play an important role in both injury prevention and recovery.

Golf

Where I live, there is a golf course surrounded by a large retirement community. As a result, many people think of golf as an “old person’s game.” While many older golfers may have reduced flexibility or physical limitations that shorten their swing, golf can still place significant and sometimes abnormal stresses on the body.

When I moved to this area several years ago, my neighbours persuaded my wife and me to join the local golf club. Since I hadn’t picked up a golf club for more than 20 years, I decided to spend some time at the driving range before risking embarrassment on the course.

To my surprise, I was hitting the driver reasonably well despite the long layoff. Feeling confident, I switched to an iron and began hitting balls off the turf. On my second swing, the club dug into the ground. My body continued moving forward, but my elbow didn’t. The result was a torn medial elbow tendon—commonly known as golfer’s elbow, which affects the inside of the elbow, unlike tennis elbow, which affects the outer tendon. It took six months for the injury to fully recover.

Even professional golfers—who possess technically excellent swings—have suffered serious spinal injuries. Players such as Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Jason Day have all experienced significant back problems. When you observe the powerful coiling and explosive uncoiling of the modern golf swing, it’s easy to understand why.

Take a look at this swing.