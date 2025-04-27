We all desire to be healthy and vibrant. For a great relationship, optimal physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing is very important. If your physical health is poor, it limits your ability to exercise and perform activities that require some stamina, including sex. If you do not have a healthy emotional state, it diminishes your ability to interact with others and can lead to conditions such as anxiety and depression. If you do not appreciate your spiritual part, you can also feel unfulfilled and empty.

Spirituality and Emotional States

Spirituality is not necessarily about formal religions or places of worship, but rather, a state in which you have a sense that there is something more than just your limited physical presence, that there is something greater than yourself. Spirit permeates everything including our physical being, because the spirit is energy that is vibrating at a different frequency than just our mere physical matter. It animates our being; it brings life to something that is inanimate. Spirituality is one of the great mysteries of life and something that humanity has grappled with throughout history, whatever the religion. So what does this have to do with your relationship?

When two people are in spiritual harmony, they are well on the way to sharing a life together. Spirit is beyond the superficiality of our material world. The secret to spiritual harmony is seeing things in life in a balanced state. Spiritual enlightenment comes from the state of unconditional love. When you love unconditionally, you do not make judgments about others. That is the ideal state, but no one is totally spiritually enlightened.

The reality is something different because we all have different values. If someone’s values does not meet our expectations then, we tend to impose conditional love. Conditional love is emotional. In this state we are saying to someone, “If you behave the way I expect, then I will love you”. So much anguish and stress is caused by conditional love. The more conditional and emotional we become, the less we operate out of our spiritual dimension.

Take the case of Susan and Victor.