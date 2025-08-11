Have you ever experienced a stiff neck or lower back pain and assumed the problem was located exactly where you felt the stiffness? When you have a muscle spasm, it’s easy to think the muscle itself is at fault and needs to be “fixed.” While massage can help ease spasm or hypercontracted muscles, the problem often recurs very quickly.

Often, what we feel is a response, not the root cause. For instance, if you eat something unpleasant and vomit two hours later, is the vomiting the problem—or is it the body’s intelligent response to remove something harmful? The same question applies to a fever: is it the issue, or is it a defense mechanism?

Many of the symptoms we associate with illness or dysfunction are, in fact, the body's attempts to restore balance—what we call homeostasis. This is a fundamental concept in chiropractic care, which emphasizes supporting the body’s innate ability to heal and self-regulate.

Research shows that people with neck pain typically have a stiffer and more rigid neck compared to those without symptoms. This is often due to reduced flexibility, slower movement, and more restricted head motion. From a chiropractic perspective, this can result from misaligned vertebrae, locked spinal joints, and interference in the communication pathways between the brain and body—what we refer to as subluxations.

Chiropractic adjustments aim to address these mechanical dysfunctions by restoring movement, improving joint alignment, and enhancing nervous system communication. But there’s more going on than just local spinal mechanics—the brain plays a critical role in how the body functions and heals.