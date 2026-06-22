About six weeks ago, I was on the phone with a business colleague in America when he mentioned that he was experiencing sciatic pain down his leg. It was a problem he had suffered from many years earlier, but it seemed to have resolved after seeing a chiropractor. I suggested that he consider chiropractic care again.

During my recent trip to the United States, I met with him and asked how he was doing. He told me that he had seen the chiropractor once and had another appointment scheduled for later that day. He was clearly suffering.

As is often the case with sciatica, sitting made the pain worse. After spending about ten minutes working on a file at his computer, he had to kneel on the floor to continue his work because the pain had become so intense.

I spoke with him again recently and learned that the chiropractor was no longer able to relieve his symptoms. Following an MRI, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

Anyone involved in the care of the spine will come across this term, commonly mentioned in CT and MRI reports. It is often a progressive condition and can become quite debilitating. However, like many health problems, spinal stenosis is usually the result of a process that began with an underlying cause—one that may sometimes be preventable.