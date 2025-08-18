Let’s revisit a familiar scenario—but with a disturbing twist. Remember 9/11, when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center, killing nearly 3,000 people? Now imagine that the next day, protests erupted across Western cities—this time in support of Al Qaeda and critical of the victims.

Unthinkable, right?

Yet I recall someone I knew here in Australia saying that the Americans “deserved it.” That individual, I knew, had been under psychiatric care.

Let’s take the scenario further: Imagine a man returns home to find that his wife has been raped and mutilated, one of his children beheaded, another burned, and his teenage daughter abducted. The next day, neighbors are on the street cheering for the attacker, denouncing the family as “privileged colonizers.”

Unrealistic? And yet, this parallels what occurred on October 8, 2023—just one day after the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250 more by Hamas. At that point, Israel had not even entered Gaza. Yet Western cities, including Sydney, London, and Toronto, saw demonstrations not of grief, but of support for the perpetrators.

What could explain such behavior? How could mass displays of what seems like moral inversion emerge in societies that supposedly value human rights, law, and reason?

Yes, the role of media, political leadership, and internet misinformation is significant. But could there be a deeper, biological factor at play?

In the wake of COVID-19, we’ve witnessed not only public health disruptions but widespread psychological and neurological phenomena—many poorly understood and underreported. While cardiovascular and autoimmune side effects of the vaccines have been acknowledged, the neurological impact has received less attention. However, there have been many neurological symptoms identified:

Headaches

Fatigue

Dizziness

Brain Fog

Altered Smell and Taste

Sleep disruption

Confusion and Disorientation

Hallucinations

Seizures

Tremors

Stroke/Cerebral Haemorrhage

One concerning culprit: the spike protein, produced both by the virus and via mRNA vaccines. Research has shown that this protein can bind to ACE2 receptors, which are found not just in the lungs or heart, but also in the brain. Many people reported “brain fog” after vaccination—a symptom that may indicate deeper disruptions to cognitive functioning.

Studies suggest many links between COVID-related spike protein exposure and various neurological disorders:

Cognitive deficits and anxiety-like behaviors in animal models

(Oh J. et al., Scientific Reports, 2022)

Changes in Brain Activation Pattern During Working Memory Tasks in People With Post-COVID Condition and Persistent Neuropsychiatric Symptoms (Chang L Neurology April 2023)

SARS-CoV-2 invades cognitive centers of the brain and induces Alzheimer’s-like neuropathology (Shen W et al bioRxIV Sept 2022)

The functional and structural changes in the hippocampus of COVID-19 patients ( Nouraeinejad A Acta Neurologica Belgica 2023)

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces cognitive deficit and anxiety-like behavior in mouse via non-cell autonomous hippocampal neuronal death (Oh, J et al Nature Scientific reports March 2022)

Altered brain activation during memory tasks

(Chang L., Neurology, 2023)

Alzheimer’s-like neuropathology post-COVID

(Shen W. et al., bioRxiv, 2022)

These findings raise urgent questions about how biological changes may influence thought patterns, behavior, and even mass social responses.

Is Rational Thinking Under Threat?

In the past, we assumed Western societies had outgrown the racial and religious hatreds of the past. I remember antisemitic slurs in 1950s Canada, but those days seemed long gone. Now, antisemitism is back—with disturbing normalization, enabled by some world leaders and institutions.

Are we witnessing a return to mass psychosis, reminiscent of what occurred in 1930s Germany? Belgian psychologist Mattias Desmet has argued that societies under extreme stress can enter a state of “mass formation”—a type of collective hypnosis in which rationality and empathy are overridden by ideological possession.

Could neurological changes—whether due to viral or vaccine exposure—be compounding this effect?

Are Brains Becoming Biologically Compromised?

The neurological disorders mentioned have all been associated with spike protein exposure. These aren’t just isolated reports; they're being documented in medical literature and observed by clinicians worldwide.

We were told the spike protein would degrade quickly and stay at the injection site. But both of those claims have proven incorrect. Spike protein has been found months and even years later, in various organs—including the brain.

So when we see entire populations seemingly unable to engage in critical thinking—or when we witness moral responses flipped upside down—we must ask: is this purely ideological manipulation, or is there something neurological happening en masse?

Where Are We Headed?

When New York City—a hub of American culture—flirts with electing a leader sympathetic to extremist ideologies, something has shifted, just politically, but culturally and possibly cognitively. If people are, quite literally, no longer thinking straight, what does this mean for the future of Western values?

This isn't just about COVID anymore. It may be the start of a profound shift in how populations think, feel, and relate to one another—biologically altered, psychologically manipulated, and ethically adrift.

It’s time we stop and seriously ask: What happened to our minds?