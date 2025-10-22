Imagine you’re a cardiac surgeon performing delicate heart surgery—replacing a valve, for instance—when suddenly your mind goes blank. You freeze, unable to recall the next step. After a few agonizing seconds, your clarity returns. That frightening lapse is a classic example of brain fog.

Brain fog is a form of cognitive impairment characterized by confusion, forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and slowed thinking. One of the most commonly reported effects of the COVID-19 spike protein—whether from infection or vaccination—is the onset of brain fog.

Research has shown that the spike protein, present both on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and produced in response to mRNA injections, can compromise the blood–brain barrier and trigger inflammation in brain endothelial cells by binding to ACE2 receptors. The receptor is on the surface of many cells including blood vessels and it regulates blood pressure and inflammation. Through absorption the spike protein can be taken up into brain tissue (Rhea et al., 2020).

A 2022 NIH study confirmed that spike protein exposure induces a strong inflammatory response. While the spike protein is toxic to many tissues, its neurological and cardiovascular effects are particularly concerning. Over the past few years, we’ve seen numerous reports of heart-related events such as cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction. Equally troubling is the spike protein’s assault on the nervous system—both peripheral and central.

Persistent spike protein has been detected in immune cells for up to 15 months and in blood plasma for at least 12 months! Because it binds to fibrin, a key component in blood clotting, there is a real danger of microclots forming in brain tissue. Some researchers believe we are only beginning to understand the long-term neurological consequences of spike protein exposure.

I’ve spoken with several individuals who developed brain fog following vaccination. In some cases, the cognitive impairment was severe enough to make driving unsafe or to require suspension from work involving critical or high-focus tasks. If a student is in the midst of an exam and develops brain fog, it obviously can impair the test score. Maby now believe that the same trigger that causes brain fog may be implicated in an increased incidence of Alzheimer’s since the advent of the mRNA shots.

As of January 2023, roughly ten peer-reviewed papers have described neurological and neuropsychiatric reactions—including headache, fever, confusion, and even suicidal ideation—after both mRNA and adenoviral COVID-19 vaccinations. Researchers have begun using a new term for this condition: “Spikeopathy.”

The conclusion from the paper by Australian researcher:

“We have established the role of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, especially the S1 subunit, as pathogenic. Widely biodistributed spike proteins, produced by mRNA and adenovector DNA vaccines, induce a wide variety of diseases. The lipid-nanoparticle carriers also exhibit pathological pro-inflammatory properties. The entire premise of gene-based vaccines producing foreign antigens in human tissues is fraught with risks for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, especially when distribution is not localized.”

Brain fog should never be dismissed. While it can have several causes, there is growing evidence that the mRNA-induced production of spike protein poses a real neurological risk.

Could it be, as previously discussed, that the irrational behaviour we’re witnessing across so many nations is a manifestation of spikeopathy? It seems as though people have lost their moral compass, and critical thinking has all but disappeared. You cannot continually inject a toxic substance into the body and expect everything—physically or mentally—to remain unchanged.

When it comes to your health, it’s wise to follow the old principle: Caveat Emptor—buyer beware