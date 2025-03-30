Boring, mundane, and stale are words that come to mind for many couples as the relationship progresses, especially if they have been married for 30 years or more. The most dangerous thing is if boredom sets in. When we speak of “spicing it up”, we are not referring to sex but doing those things that bring new experiences, learnings and joy to a relationship. We can do many things to re-ignite the passion and enthusiasm of the earlier years. Suppose you happen to be a senior and have met someone new. In that case, you are probably in that exciting phase of a new relationship. So why do relationships break down? A new relationship rekindles excitement and passion, which have dwindled in the existing relationship. Something is lacking in the old relationship, and it may be nothing more than boredom.