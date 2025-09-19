In many areas of life today, class has gone by the wayside. We’ve witnessed a breakdown in manners, etiquette, dignity, and elegance. In their place: boorish behavior, disheveled dress, and a growing lack of respect.

There used to be an unspoken code — a way people carried themselves, spoke, dressed, and even disagreed. "Class" wasn’t about wealth or pedigree; it was about decorum, discretion, and grace. Today, those ideas seem almost forgotten — buried beneath brashness, self-promotion, and a culture that mistakes attention for value.

These changes have been especially stark during my lifetime, particularly in entertainment, sports, and dining out. We barely noticed the decline — but with few exceptions, society has become classless.

The Movies

When I was in college in the 1960s, I would often go to the movies every week — sometimes twice. Even in the 1950s, going to the movies with my parents felt like a real event, and it was affordable on even a modest income. Seeing your favorite stars on the big screen didn’t require financial sacrifice.

What did the following films have in common?

Ben-Hur

Bridge on the River Kwai

Lawrence of Arabia

Spartacus

The Ten Commandments

2001: A Space Odyssey

They were grand, epic productions. When you watched these films in the theater, you were transported — immersed in spectacle. There was no swearing, no explicit sex (only implication), just compelling storytelling and powerful performances. These movies predated the age of CGI, so any complex special effects were created through practical illusion.

When you emerged from a three-hour viewing, you felt like you'd truly experienced something meaningful — a memorable event, not just a distraction.

Today, while we have the convenience of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Stan, the experience simply isn’t the same — not even with high-end home theater systems.

Worse still, the tone of modern films has shifted. Profanity is commonplace. The behavior of many actors — both on screen and off — would have embarrassed the stars of the past. Class has vanished from the entertainment industry. Watch any recent award show like the Oscars or Emmys (if you can tolerate them), and you’ll see how far the acting world has descended — sometimes into outright depravity.

Sporting Events

If I told my grandchildren that we used to wear a jacket and tie to baseball games in the 1950s and early ’60s, they’d look at me like I was from another planet. But that was the reality.

We revered our sports heroes, and they conducted themselves with dignity and respect. Fans, too, behaved with civility — even at intense games like ice hockey. Swearing was frowned upon, especially because of the influence it could have on children in attendance.

Today, the language and vitriol from fans are often appalling. In our narcissistic age, many athletes themselves behave with little self-respect — and even less for their supporters.

In the 1950s, professional athletes weren’t paid exorbitantly. They played for the love of the game, and they understood the privilege of performing at an elite level. Today, many athletes earn staggering sums — some to the point of obscenity — yet a number of them still show open contempt for fans and the values of sportsmanship.

Dining Out

In the 1960s, when I dined out in New York City, there was a clear dress code. Men wore jackets and ties. Women wore dresses — not pantsuits.

T-shirts were unacceptable in fine dining establishments. So were untucked shirts, flip-flops, belly-button rings, or visible tattoos. Now, almost anything goes. Staff at many restaurants sport visible tattoos, nose rings, ear gauges, and any number of adornments that would have once been considered inappropriate in a professional setting.

Young family members often roll their eyes when I mention these standards. I’ve even been told I’m overdressed — while dining at a five-star restaurant!

There seems to be a strange appeal in dressing down: torn jeans, tank tops, and thongs have become mainstream, even at high-end venues. The casualness is part of a broader social shift — fueled by social media — where vulgarity and shock value are mistaken for authenticity. The comments sections online are so toxic that I stay away entirely, just to keep my mind clear.

So yes, I’ll proudly stay “square.” If being overdressed is a faux pas these days, I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.

Some will say these are just the natural shifts of a changing world — that every generation laments the loss of its own values. But this isn’t just nostalgia. It’s about recognizing that standards matter. Class, in its truest form, was never about elitism or exclusion. It was about self-respect, restraint, and consideration for others.

We’ve traded substance for spectacle, respect for rebellion, and style for sloppiness — and we’ve done so under the guise of progress. But there’s nothing progressive about lowering the bar.

It’s not too late to bring back class — not as a set of rigid rules, but as a shared commitment to dignity, grace, and civility. We don’t need to return to the past, but we would do well to carry its better values forward.

And if that makes me old-fashioned? Then I’ll wear that, too — just like my tie — with pride.