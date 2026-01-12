What brings most people to a chiropractic office are symptoms of one sort or another. Typically, it’s a musculoskeletal problem—such as neck or back pain—that motivates people to seek chiropractic care. So what benefits can people reasonably expect when they see a chiropractor?

1. Improvement of neck pain

Neck pain is a common problem, especially for those who sit for many hours each day, frequently bend their neck due to excessive phone use, have poor posture, or perform heavy lifting. Chiropractic care may help ease neck pain by correcting spinal subluxations, which can also reduce muscle tension and tightness in the neck region.

A 2012 study found that participants with acute and subacute neck pain experienced greater pain reduction from spinal adjustments compared to medication. Chiropractic care may therefore be a good alternative to more invasive options such as surgery or injections for certain cases of short-term or chronic pain.

2. Reduced reliance on pain relievers