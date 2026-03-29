I have always been a staunch defender of the United States. I have close friendships there that I deeply value, and I have travelled extensively throughout the country. In recent years, I have often defended America in conversations with some of my Australian friends, many of whom have been quite critical—though, to be fair, some of that criticism is warranted.

Recently, Donald Trump remarked that “Australia was not great” in response to the fact that Australia was not sending military aid to the Middle East—despite there being no formal request to do so. This comment adds to a long line of remarks in which he has insulted and demeaned other countries, including Australia. Last year, for example, Trump imposed tariffs on Australia during what he called “Liberation Day.” Is this really how you treat your friends? He seems to relish criticising allies while offering praise to figures like Vladimir Putin.

A recent Pew Reserarch survey of 28,333 respondents found that 71% of Australians now view the United States unfavourably. This shift is something I am increasingly noticing within my own community. It raises a simple question: why does Trump feel the need to so consistently berate America’s allies?

His approach appears to swing from praise to criticism, often ending in estrangement—particularly when others do not align with his expectations. He frames relationships in terms of loyalty and leverage, rather than shared values or mutual respect. For all the talk of The Art of the Deal, this approach seems more likely to push people away than bring them together.

One of the fundamental pillars of any relationship—whether between individuals or nations—is trust. Following last year’s tariffs, many Australians feel that trust in the United States has been eroded.

It is unfortunate, but that is the current reality.

This brings us to the word “great.” The slogan “Make America Great Again” suggests that America is not currently great, despite claims to the contrary. But “greatness” is inherently subjective.

How should we measure it? Is it military power? Natural resources? Scientific achievement, such as Operation Warp Speed? After all, Trump says that is one of his greatest achievements.

Or should it be measured by quality of life—standards of living, healthcare, longevity, and economic stability? By several of these measures, the United States faces significant challenges.

Fiscal Position

Government spending, debt accumulation, and monetary expansion have all risen sharply in recent decades. The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio stands at around 124%, compared with approximately 43% for Australia, placing Australia in a stronger fiscal position by this measure.

Homicide Rates

The homicide rate in the United States is about 5.9 per 100,000 people, compared with 0.9 in Australia (source: Our World in Data). This means the U.S. rate is roughly six times higher. It is worth asking whether the prevalence of firearms plays a role: the U.S. has about 120 guns per 100 people, while Australia has around 14. Countries like Japan—with extremely low gun ownership of 0.3 per 100,000—also report among the lowest homicide rates.

Life Expectancy

For a developed country, the United States ranks relatively low in life expectancy, at approximately 77.5 years. Australia, by contrast, averages around 83 years—among the highest globally.

Healthcare

Australia’s mixed public–private healthcare system provides broad access to care. While not perfect, it performs well by international standards in both availability and outcomes. Even those with limited financial means can access essential medical, dental, and allied health services.

RFK Jr. has repeatedly decried the appalling health of American children.

Physical Activity and Sport

Australians maintain a relatively active lifestyle, which contributes to better health outcomes overall. This is reflected, in part, in sporting performance. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, the United States won 124 medals with a population of around 335 million. Australia, with just 26 million people, won 53 medals—an outsized achievement relative to its population.

None of this is to diminish the many strengths of the United States. There is much to admire, and much that I continue to respect. But there is also much that Australia does well—arguably better in a number of areas.

It would be beneficial for leaders like Trump to approach relationships with allies such as Australia with greater care and respect, rather than a mindset that can come across as dismissive or transactional. Strong alliances are built on trust, mutual regard, and a recognition of each other’s strengths—not on rhetoric that risks driving partners apart.