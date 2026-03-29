The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bubba Bear's avatar
Bubba Bear
18h

Well, it was a great penal colony with draconian laws (again) so, there's that. Oh, and all the animals (and "diversity") want to kill people (remember Bondi when the unarmed police women hid in fear for their lives?), how about the covid camps? Sounds absolutely fabulous to me ...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ely and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture