Something seems "rotten in the state of Denmark"—or perhaps more accurately, in Australia and other Western societies that have followed a similar cultural trajectory.

What is the most significant contract most of us will ever enter into? It's not a mortgage or a business deal—it’s marriage. The emotional and financial fallout from failed marriages or long-term partnerships can be immense, not just for the couple involved, but also for their children.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the divorce rate among Australians over 50 is rising. For women aged 50 to 65, the rate has doubled in the last 25 years—a trend mirrored in other Western nations. When we include those who are widowed or separated, it becomes clear that many older adults—particularly women—are navigating life alone.

Just recently, I heard about a couple in their seventies, living just a block away. They’d sold the beautiful home they built together, deciding to go their separate ways. After years of warning signs, the relationship had clearly become intolerable. Sadly, this isn't uncommon.

So what is to be done?