All of you who waited anxiously to see if RFK Jr. would be confirmed by the U.S. Senate need wait no longer. While the confirmation is not in the bag, it really doesn’t matter. We thought that RFK Jr. would fight to get dangerous products like the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ off the market.

I found it very surprising that Trump, who is 100% on board with achieving Operation Warp Speed, would appoint someone like JFK Jr to make Americans healthier when we know that Operation Warp Speed has been a disaster. In fact, it made many Americans sicker and killed many thousands. Indeed, Trump knows that RFK Jr. has been attacking the vaccine industry for years, and he has countless articles on his Children’s Defense Fund website that point out the dangers of many vaccines, including the COVID-19 jabs. His site also highlighted the Vaxxed movies which went viral.

So, I must be missing something. This video excerpt from the Senate hearing clears things up.

"Operation Warp Speed, it was a tremendous accomplishment." Wow! This is the man who's been accused of being an anti-vaxxer? If there was ever a product to be an anti-vaxer about, it's the Covid jabs.

There's not much I agree with Bernie Sanders about, but he was correct on one thing he questioned during the hearings. He pointed out that the Children's Health Defense Fund is committed to highlighting dangerous vaccines and cites plenty of content on Kennedy's website. Here are a couple.

So, RFK Jr. capitulated to be on the good books with Trump. There is a disconnect here that's hard to follow. All the people who looked to Kennedy to rein in Big Pharma just got a punch in the gut. As far as Trump and his support for the COVID-19 jabs and taking on Big Pharma, you know where this is going—nowhere.