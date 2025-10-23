Shingles is more than just a painful rash — for some, it can become a lifelong burden and it can change one’s life. Recent studies suggest links to the COVID-19 vaccination. Here’s a closer look at one woman’s story and her experience.

The other day I met a woman at a coffee shop, probably around 70 years old. She told me that back in 2022 she was struck down with shingles. Sadly, ever since then she’s been battling bouts of severe, unrelenting pain. Her symptoms are all on one side — from the back of her scalp radiating over her eye — and she’s never really been the same.

Over the years I’ve seen many patients with shingles. In most cases, it affects the intercostal region — that is, between the ribs — and it’s usually one-sided. Shingles is caused by a reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus doesn’t disappear; it lies dormant in the nerve cells of the spinal cord or cranial nerves, sometimes for decades.

Typically, the first sign of shingles is nerve pain, followed by a blistering skin rash that spreads along the path of the affected nerve.

This woman told me she had tried virtually everything: chiropractic care, physiotherapy, acupuncture, medication, botulinum toxin injections, even hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Nothing had worked. When I mentioned that I was a chiropractor, she said she didn’t think anyone could help her — except for the heavy-duty injections she receives periodically, which give her only a few weeks of partial relief.

Because of the timing of her shingles onset, I couldn’t help but wonder whether there might be a connection to the COVID-19 vaccine. Shingles tends to affect older adults more often, mainly because their immune systems are weaker or compromised by other conditions. It’s also known that certain vaccines can occasionally trigger shingles in people who are already susceptible.

In February 2022, the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology published a study that looked at the risk of shingles (herpes zoster) in people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines compared to those who received the influenza vaccine.

Researchers used VigiBase, the World Health Organization’s global database of suspected adverse drug reactions, containing over 27 million reports from more than 130 countries.

Association study between herpes zoster reporting and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273)

“We performed disproportionality analyses (case/non-case statistical approach) to assess the relative risk of HZ reporting in mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients compared to influenza vaccine recipients and according to patient age. To 30 June 2021, of 716 928 reports with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, we found 7728 HZ cases. When compared to influenza vaccines, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with a significantly higher reporting of HZ (reporting odds ratio 1.9, 95% CI 1.8–2.1).”

They found that, when compared with influenza vaccines, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were linked to a significantly higher number of reported shingles cases, especially in people over 40 years old.

By June 30, 2021, there were 7,728 reported cases of shingles among 716,928 total reports involving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — just over 1%. Statistically, the odds of shingles being reported were nearly double that of the influenza vaccine (reporting odds ratio 1.9, 95% CI 1.8–2.1).

In the U.S., before the full rollout of Operation Warp Speed, journalist Sharyl Attkison reported that the VAERS(Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) had already logged 5,414 cases of shingles following COVID-19 vaccination. It’s fair to assume that the number has grown since.

The Lingering Effects of Shingles

Shingles is far from a minor illness. For some, it becomes a chronic nightmare. One of the most dreaded complications is postherpetic neuralgia — persistent, burning or throbbing pain that can last for months or even years.

But that’s not all. Some people experience vision problems, inflammation of the spinal cord or meninges, hearing loss, balance issues, and even chronic fatigue. These complications can drastically impact quality of life, especially in older adults.

I’m sure the woman I met believed she was doing the right thing for her health — though I didn’t ask whether she’d received the COVID-19 vaccine, I can only presume she had like the great majority of Australians. Hopefully, she’ll find lasting relief and guidance moving forward. Sometimes, doing less — and being cautious about further vaccines or medications — can be just as important as doing more, particularly as age itself increases the risk of shingles. This is especially true as consuming heavy-duty drugs over an extended period of time can damage the liver and kidneys.