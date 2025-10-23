The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Murray Fisher's avatar
Murray Fisher
10h

I have personally known several people who have had shingles soon after receiving the covid vax. Within months I noticed ads on tv here in Australia for a shingles vaccine that I had never noticed before and again know people who have had it. Big pharma have a great business model.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
11h

Or more broadly...Untested, unreliable vaccines are more than just a painful prick~~for some, it can become a lifelong burden and it too, can change one's life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture