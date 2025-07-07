We’ve all heard the saying: “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.” So, dare we ask—is what the U.S. has been doing with healthcare… insane?

Let’s look at the facts:

In 2023, the U.S. spent $4.9 trillion on healthcare—that’s about $14,570 per person .

The U.S. spends twice as much per person as Australia.

Healthcare costs consistently outpace inflation.

Despite the massive spending, the U.S. remains one of the unhealthiest nations in the Western world.

The chart below illustrates per capita spending on healthcare.

If America has top-tier doctors, cutting-edge technology, and access to countless healthcare options, why are the people so sick?

Maybe it’s because of not spending enough on medication?

Unlikely. In fact, the data paints a different picture.

In the 19th century, Karl Marx said, “Religion is the opium of the people.” Today, we might say that prescription drugs are the opium of the American people.

One glaring issue is obesity—especially prominent in the Deep South, but truly a nationwide concern. Portion sizes are enormous, and high-carb, processed foods dominate most menus.

On a recent trip to Mississippi, we found only one breakfast café open in town. What we expected to be a simple meal turned out to be an overwhelming plate: two eggs, three strips of bacon, two slices of toast, and a full plate of hash browns. I could only eat half.

If we were grading the American healthcare system, it would get an F. It's failing millions—and the COVID-19 pandemic made that more apparent than ever. Chronic illness is on the rise in every demographic. Something has to change.

But throwing more money at the system won't solve the problem. We need a shift in mindset.

It’s time to adopt a new health paradigm—one rooted in personal responsibility, body intelligence, and lifestyle. Here are seven fundamental principles that can help start that transformation: